The 1975 coup led by Murtala Mohammed that overthrew Gowon was not tagged a Fulani Coup, Hausa Coup or Middle belt Coup. The Dimka Coup against Murtala Mohammed was not labeled a Wukari/ Jukun Coup. Gen. Buhari’s coup against Shagari was not baptised as a Fulani coup. Babangida’s coup against Buhari was not called a Gwari Coup. Abacha’s coup against Shonekan was not christened a Kanuri coup. They are all about some elements in the Nigerian Army getting together across ethnic lines and planning what they want to do. Only the so-called “Nzeogwu coup” has been branded an Ethnic coup only because a man called Nzeogwu, an Igbo name, announced it.

In March 2014, a three-day International Colloquium on the Igbo Question in Nigeria: Before, during, and after Biafra, was organised by a body of Igbo Intellectuals, Elders, Clergy, Patriotic Business men, Public Figures, Women and Youth. The event was conceived in the light of the persistent deliberately organised physical, economic, political, diplomatic and psychological attritions against Ndigbo that have continued since the end of the Biafra war. No, it began even before then; from the colonial period, because Ndigbo (their men and women) incurred the wrath of the British colonial authorities for their stout anti-colonial disposition. Consequently, the British colonialists viewed the Igbo penchant for freedom, cosmopolitan, liberal, entrepreneurial and democratic character negatively, despite the fact that these are attributes Igbos share in common with the British. This contempt and ill disposition of the British colonialists towards the Igbos was exacerbated by the fact that prominent Igbo politicians of the era: Mbonu Ojike, Mokwugo Okoye and Rt. Hon. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, etc were agitating for de-colonisation of the entire African continent, not just Nigeria; while at home, Igbo women were the first to organise a successful revolt against colonial unfair taxation. The British, therefore, took every step to encourage alienation of Igbos in Nigeria and made sure they were kept in check. For example, just before independence, the British significantly reduced the territory and population of Eastern Nigeria by returning Western Cameroons to the French; and at the same time increased the population and territorial spread of Northern Nigeria by making France cede Adamawa province to British Northern Nigeria.

ADF began this plead for CONFESSION OF TRUTH of the1966 coups and the civil war of 1966-70 by calling on Gen Gowon, through a public letter advertorial, requesting him to tell the world the TRUTH, as he knows it. He was the man who was entrusted with the classified and suppressed SACRED TRUTHS of that very difficult and turbulent period of our History. He was General Ironsi’s closest and most trusted lieutenant. General Gowon did not only replace Gen Ironsi as Head of state, he conducted a military inquiry into the January 15th, 1966 Coup and prosecuted Biafra War for which Ndigbo have suffered and continue to suffer physical, political, economic and psychological attritions; constantly butchered and alienated, no matter their goodwill, since the end of the Biafra war.

Beyond the evidence that now abound in some published and non-published sources on the events of 1966, none could be seen as authentic as that truthfully volunteered by General Yakubu Gowon, being the man who headed the tribunal set up by General J.T. U. Aguiyi Ironsi, as his Chief of Staff, which conducted investigations of the coups of 1966. Where is the report of those investigations? Why have they not been released and publicised? Ndigbo insists that they be now released. After more than 50 years, they ought to be declassified. While we continue to plead for Gen Gowon to tell the TRUTH, ADF has set up a Committee and mandated it, in the spirit of scientific inquiry, to conduct research and present to the world an Authentic Account of those events with or without General Gowon’s response. We do this because ADF is aware that those who benefit from the “concoction of an Igbo coup” will advise and even threaten General Gowon not to open up.

What ADF presents to the world in this seminal publication: January 15, 1966 Coup and Biafra: Myth and Realities, is the Authentic Account of those events of the January 1966 Coup and the incursion of the Biafran military into the Midwest, on their way to Lagos and the Western Region, as a Liberation Army under the command of Col Victor Banjo, himself a Yoruba man .

In summary,

1. The January 1966 coup was not an Igbo Coup, and Nzeogwu was not the leader of the coup.

The January 15th 1966 coup was not just an action to correct some political problems bedevilling the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the time, but also a strategic and pre-emptive strike to counter and frustrate another bloody coup plot that had been in the making and scheduled for January 17th, 1966. That other coup was being master-minded by the NNA (Nigerian National Alliance) axis and was to be effected as a jihadist push engineered by AlhajiAhmadu Bello and his allies in both political and military circles.

Among numerous other sources, this was confirmed by late M.T. Mbu, the Minister of State for Defence at the time, a non-Igbo, in his recent book, Dignity in Service. Mr. Mbu stated that when he visited Kaduna on January 5, 1966, soldiers under Brigadier Ademulegun were openly discussing an upcoming coup to overthrow the Prime Minister Balewa’s (a moderate) Federal government. He said that when

he confronted Ademulegun with what his soldiers were discussing, Brigadier Ademulegun assured him (Mbu) that he is not one of the targets. Mr. Mbu explained that when he returned to Lagos and intimated his observation to Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa, he told him (Mbu) “Matthew, you worry too much…” (See Dignity in Service by M.T. Mbu, 2018, Berkhout Publishers).

According to the real mastermind of the January 1966 coup, Captain Adewale Ademoyega, in corroboration of Mr. Mbu’s statement, stating thus: “The Federal Government was to use loyal troops for this purpose and the 4th Battalion in Ibadan commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Lagerma and the 2nd Battalion in Ikeja temporarily commanded by Major Igboba, but soon to be taken over by Lieutenant- Colonel Gowon, were designated for this assignment.”[1]