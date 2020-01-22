In response to the request by some Mass Communication experts and other stakeholders to unbundle Mass Communication, the National Universities Commission (NUC) recently announced the unbundling of Mass Communication into seven programmes namely; journalism & media studies, public relations studies, advertising, broadcasting, film & multi-media studies, development communication studies and information & media studies.

The aim of the unbundling exercise is to meet the present growing demand for such programmes to be separate by the universities. The unbundling will take effect from 2020 admissions into Nigerian universities.

There is no doubt that the unbundling makes much sense considering the current global changes in communication studies. It is also intended to produce better qualified graduates of these new programmes by the year 2025.

Students will have in-depth knowledge of specialized degree programmes instead of having graduates who have little knowledge of these courses. It would also create more job opportunities.

In schools like the University of Nigerian, Nsukka, where the number of students who gain admission into Mass Communication is much, receiving lectures in the classroom is, most times, not conducive for everyone to learn.

Will the new intakes go through such hassles with the unbundling of Mass communication?

In the case of Broadcasting Degree Programme where some universities lack requisite facilities to enhance the students’ skills, how many students can get the opportunity to use the department’s broadcasting studio?

Will the universities be in a position to provide cameras for students who would major in film & multi-media studies?

The unbundling exercise should not be only about writing and attending lectures, there is need to provide adequate facilities for the teaching and learning of the new programmes.

The NUC and the Federal Government are advised to ensure that there is adequate funding for the new programmes in the universities.

Chidinma L. Ugwu Dept of Mass Communication University of Nigeria, Nsukka