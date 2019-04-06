The Federal Government should encourage our universities in the area of innovative research so that they can find solutions to our problems. For the varsities to achieve great feats in research, the enabling environment must be provided. The government must be ready to fund research in our varsities. In a country where organic waste is becoming a huge challenge, it is good that the UNN has converted it into a source of energy. We urge the authorities of the UNN to ensure that the innovation is commercialised. Its commercialisation will mean more power generation and supply to the country. It can also earn the country additional revenue if fully developed. With this innovation, it will be easy to provide more urban areas with electricity through organic waste. The technology can be commercialised and exported to other countries where power supply is still a challenge. We urge interested companies to work in concert with the UNN team and ensure that the feat is commercialised. Let relevant stakeholders come to the support of the UNN team to ensure that the innovation is further improved and replicated. The Ministry of Power, Works and Housing should partner with the UNN to commercialise the discovery. It will go a long way to solve the nation’s power problem and also hasten our industrial and technological development. For years, inadequate power supply has been a huge problem for our country. Unfortunately, successive administrations from 1999 have been unable to solve the nation’s power problem despite billions of naira injected into the sector. It is also public knowledge that if the nation’s power problem is solved, the journey to our industrial development will be highly accelerated. With adequate electricity supply in the country, many manufacturing companies will be fully operational and they will not find reasons to relocate to other countries. This is why the government and other relevant stakeholders must ensure the development of the UNN feat.

Efforts should be made to maximise the potentials of the UNN break- through. Everything should be done to encourage our universities and other higher institutions to engage in more worthwhile researches.