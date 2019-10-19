We all have dreams, ambitions, inspirations and passions about something that we look forward to fulfilling, not mindful of what the future holds. As such, this makes one to ponder, “Should I work towards making my ambition/dream fulfilled? Or should I just allow my future to tell itself? We always look forward to seeing the future we had planned for, even though ‘not everybody plans’. Individuals’ future holds different things. And when the future doesn’t bring what we expect out of it, who do we blame then?

The future that rests in its blossom waiting for whom to use it or the thought that fills our hearts when we were still in our reverie dictating for the future and not working towards what we have dictated for it? Or should we just blame ourselves for even thinking about the future? We see future as a mirage because we are so engrossed in the merriments of yesterday and today. But can we sum up this as tomorrow?

Our future holds a lot for us. But some youths’ future hold nothing because they themselves have tampered with their future; they believe in the mere saying that ‘You Only Live Once’ and by misinterpreting that maxim, they forget that ‘You are the architect of your own life’. They think that the future is still far away.

Some youths’ future keeps telling them, ‘can’t you just be somewhere so quiet, where no one would see or hear you?’. They have forgotten that the divine has crafted and sculptured the future well for them but because of what their past experiences and mistakes hold, they tend to continue leaning on, mediating on and living with the past (mistakes and experiences) and allowing those mistakes to hunt them down. We should always remember that it’s not about our pasts. It’s not about the mistakes we have made, but it’s about where we are headed. We should never allow our pasts to hunt us down.

Some people say, ‘I have lived amidst young people who had ambitions, but no more live with the ambitions’. I have seen young people who tried to live by their ambitions, but ended up living with another person’s ambitions’.

“How will my story not end like this?” should always be the thought that fills our hearts all the time.

Do we really now know what the future holds for us, even when we don’t plan for it? Maybe not! It’s a future when you had it in mind to study medicine but ended up studying Agricultural Economics and later became a successful Fashion Designer.

It’s also a future when you fumbled to study Law and you ended up studying or found yourself in Adult Education and you say ‘I, Adult Education? Does that mean I will become a teacher, in Nigeria? Hell no!’. It’s unknown to you like that, that even you, can redefine your future if you have found out that, the future you had earlier planned for will not yield success for you.

Today’s young people no more think of how to maximize their talents to influence their life, other people’s lives and the world positively.

•Gladys Ayorinde writes from Lagos