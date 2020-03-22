Victor Okhai, said it is not the best option to give insurgents and confirmed bandits amnesty but is of the view that considering the Nigerian situation, particularly the way and manner the soldiers are being wasted by the superior power of the insurgents it was better to take the option even though it’s a sign of weakness to save their lives.

He said it was a shame that the government has continued to use propaganda which has not helped matters, contending that the service chiefs have outlived their usefulness and deserve to be shown the way out for those that have fresh and better ideas.

He told Sunday Sun: “The issue of amnesty if we consider what has happened to the Nigerian military, I think it is a bit insensitive at the moment to do that when we have lost so many in the military and we have not even done anything to compensate them.

“Granted that some may argue that it is what they (the Army) have signed up for but imagine what it will do to the morale of these young officers and men and their family members when for a little offence they are punished and the very people who are killing them are being rehabilitated and treated with kid gloves.

“The idea behind amnesty is when there is a truce. You cannot capture obvious criminals and terrorists and then decide to give them freedom just on the face of it unless there is something that the government knows that we don’t know, but frankly it is an incentive for more terrorism because those out there in the bush, when they see such amnesty then they feel that at worst whatever happens if they get captured they will always be freed, put in a rehab centre and that is a disincentive for the military right now, who are out there sacrificing their lives in the field.

“It is obvious that government has no answer to what is going on. Several times they have told us that they have defeated them, sometimes you hear they have defeated them technically, another time you hear they have degraded them, they have different names they give to back up their failure.

“The truth is that the more they say that they have degraded them the more the insurgents come out more brutal, you see them re-enforcing and attacking in their deadly ef- ficiency to prove that government is lying.

“It is all propaganda that I see but granted that propaganda is a weapon of warfare but it is failing in this case, it’s not working because the people you are using the propaganda against, you are not just doing anything to them, they are more emboldened.