Music reality show, The Voice Nigeria, has entered the knockout stage, with an all-new episode scheduled to air this weekend on Airtel TV.



Sponsored by Airtel, The Voice Nigeria is an avenue for the global audience to recognize the plethora of talents the nation is blessed with. The previous episode marked the end of the blind auditions, with each coach selecting six talents to be on their team for the knockout stage, where only three members will make it to the battle rounds.

Performing first on the knockout episode was Yemi Alade’s team, with each talent showcasing their singing prowess after being groomed and trained thoroughly by the music star. Toeseen, the first contestant on the team delivered a full-hearted rendition of Rihanna’s global hit, What Now and was showered with praises from the coaches. She was however, sent to the ‘danger zone’ where her fate would later be decided.



The next contestant, Loven, performed Wande Coal’s Again, giving the song an original twist as he did freestyle on the second verse. While his performance was enjoyable for the most part, Yemi Alade also sent her to the danger zone. Gracing the stage as the third performer, Vanilla delivered a spine-chilling performance of David Guetta’s Titanium, featuring Australian songstress, Sia and ended up being selected for the battle rounds.

Ewaoluwa performed Dangerous by Ariana Grande, but like other contestants before her, was sent to the danger zone. Tim Ayo performed Love Riddim, the pop hit from Nigerian-American singer and actor, Rotimi, but was also sent to the danger zone. The last performer for the night, Kitay delivered an astounding rendition of Kizz Daniel’s 2016 smash hit, Laye, sending all coaches into frenzy. At the end, Yemi Alade picked only Toeseen for the battle round, from those sent to the danger zone, while others were sent home.



Featuring Team Falz, episode 8 is scheduled to air on Saturday May 15 and will also be available on Sunday on Airtel TV by 8pm.