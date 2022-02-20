Lovers of reality music show are in for a swell time. Any moment from now, the season 4 of the widelly acclaimed The Voice Nigeria will hit the television screens across the country – all for their enjoyment.

This season of the show is sponsored by First Bank and Airtel with full production in Nigeria and assurance of authenticity with a thrilling experience for viewers and participants et al.

The show is best known for its popularity and unveiling of new singing talents, even as Nigerian music continues to gain international recognition and collaborations.

This year’s episodes will be produced by UNITY 1 Limited in conjunction with FAME TV, while it is also partnering with ITV and YouTube.

Speaking about her company’s sponsorship of the show, Ms. Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, said: “We are delighted about the return of The Voice Nigeria. We are particularly excited that this season 4 promises to be more thrilling than the previous editions, given all the extras packed into it. With the previous editions, we demonstrated attainment of the key goal of the Voice Nigeria, to discover and promote talented singers to actualize their dreams of becoming international stars. This aligns with First Bank’s commitment to providing a platform for nurturing and showcasing talents and driving social cohesion, giving Nigerians a voice and enabling dreams.

“As a bank woven into the fabric of society for over 127 years, First Bank has been at the forefront of nation-building; supporting through resourceful partnerships to build the Nigerian creative industry’s value chain, a sector driven by the teeming youth population and growing in its contribution to national GDP.”

Also speaking, Godfrey Efeurhobo, Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, said: “Airtel Nigeria is passionate and committed to creating and supporting credible platforms and programmes that will help discover, nurture and hone the talents of young Nigerians. Therefore, our sponsorship of season 4 of The Voice Nigeria is a glowing testament to our resolve to offer young, talented Nigerians a springboard to international stardom while creating exciting moments for fans, music followers and entertainment lovers across the country. It is our belief that with The Voice platform, Airtel will continue to connect emotionally with Nigerians as well as contribute significantly to the development of the creative industry in the country.”

The Managing Director, UNITY 1 Limited and Executive Producer, The Voice Nigeria, Mr. Akin Salami expressed his excitement over the return of the show. He said, “We are beyond excited to draw open the curtain of a new season, the fourth season of The Voice Nigeria. The third season of the show was produced in Nigeria for the first time since the inception of the show. It was definitely an outstanding show from all the local and international feedback we received. This 4th season of the show is coming with new and exciting twists and turns especially in a time when the Nigerian music industry continues to grow in leaps and bounds.

“Our aim is to continually provide a platform with international relevance for more talents and prepare them for the global stage. We are set to deliver a season like never seen before. We have exceptional sponsors and partners (both returning and new ones) that have also provided invaluable support in bringing this season to life. They have supported the show in retaining its spot as the number one music reality TV show in Nigeria.”

The new season of The Voice Nigeria will kick off with free registration, with intending talents expected to record a one-minute video, singing without a soundtrack, and then upload it and fill the form on the website. The competition is open to both male and female contestants who are Nigerians and have government-issued means of identification. But then, contestants must be at least 18 years old.

Interested participant can visit The Voice website: www.thevoicenigeria.com for more information, or the social media platforms of The Voice Nigeria.