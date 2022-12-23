Nation’s favourite pay-TV platform, StarTimes Nigeria, will air season 4 of The Voice Nigeria, which premieres tomorrow, Saturday, December 24.

ST Nollywood Plus will broadcast the show at 5.30pm while ST Nollywood airs it at 7pm every Saturday. StarTimes subscribers can watch as low as N1,850 on basic bouquet or N2,600 on smart bouquet, alongside other juicy entertainment lined-ups this holiday season. This is even as the producers, FAME Studios, have revealed Niyola, Praiz, Naeto C and Waje as the coaches of The Voice Nigeria Season 4.

Each of the coaches is an industry veteran and has a record of a successful and thriving music career across different genres. Contestants will be able to draw on their years of experience making excellent music, becoming superb performing artists, and connecting with people, especially Nigerians, through art.

The show’s engaging format features four stages of competition: the first begins with the Blind Auditions, then the Knockouts, Battle Rounds, and finally, the Live Performance Shows.

The coaches will seek twelve talents each for their teams, who they will work with during the show to hone their skills and prepare the successful acts who make it to the Live Performance Shows to serenade views in exchange for votes.

The season will be hosted by award-winning actress, Kate Henshaw alongside popular TV presenter, producer and actress, Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu. The Voice Nigeria Season 4 winner will walk away with a monetary reward, a brand-new car, and an international recording contract.