Obi talked like an apolitical renowned economist from the private sector, Osinbajo got stuck with the blame game while the debate lasted.

Chidiebere Nwobodo

Greatness is nothing but repeated excellence. The Vice Presidential debate might have come and gone, but it engraved an indelible impression on my mind and that of so many Nigerians. The fiercest and strategic battle of 21st century, is not that of weapons and physical strength, but contestation of ideas.

The major takeaway from the debate is that: The richest person on earth is not one whose material worth is in the hundreds of billions of dollars, but an enigmatic out-of-box thinker, with proven ocean of innovative ideas and myriad of tested practical solutions. Peter Obi is the bomb! If presidential election will be held today—strictly using performance at the debate as a yardstick,

Peter Obi has already won the election for Atiku, because propaganda will always collapse in the face of truth, while facts will trounce conjectures and fallacies.

Opinion is common but proven facts are sacred. The lifespan of a propaganda is shorter than falsehood. Competence is like a light of candle in the dark tunnel of cluelessness and insufferable failures. It can be likened to mature pregnancy that cannot be hidden. That was the message at the debate.

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi has demystified governance. He inadvertently told any Nigerian yearning for quality and visionary leadership that running government effectively and efficiently, is not rocket science—that even hitherto sophisticated rocket science has been unwinded by technological advancement in recent years. Obi was able to demonstrate; in practical terms, that he is not contesting election to grab raw power, but to use it for the common good of all. He towered above and outshined every other vice presidential candidates on the podium including Prof Osinbajo.