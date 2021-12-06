By Abu Hassan

Declaring the ongoing civil war in Ethiopia a national security threat to the united states, President Joe Biden on September 17 this year, signed a sweeping executive order authorizing sanctions on the Ethiopia government, the Eritrean government, the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) and several other entities the U.S. government believes to be contributing to the conflict, human rights abuses and war crimes in the country. The Biden administration principally suspended Ethiopia’s trade privileges from the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA)- which came into effect in 2000 and allows duty-free imports of selected products from the continent into the United States . Many on the African continent believe that Washington is using sanctions to put pressure on the Ethiopian authorities to achieve its self-serving goals in the Horn of Africa.

The U.S. has had a close relationship with the TPLF since the 1980s, when the TPLF was engaged in guerrilla warfare against the military government of Ethiopia. And she played a key role in imposing the TPLF on Ethiopian people in 1991. Once the TPLF came to power, the alliance between TPLF and the U.S., flourished, despite the TPLF`s egregious violation of human rights in Ethiopia. At that time the TPLF received billions of dollars in U.S. foreign aid. President Obama declared that the 2015 election in Ethiopia was democratic, yet this was an election in which the coalitions of ethnic parties controlled by the TPLF won 100% of the parliamentary seats.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

In return for US diplomatic, economic, and political support, the TPLF became an obedient executor of US foreign policy in Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and other African countries. The TPLF grew to become a reliable, subservient, and subordinate partner to the US. A major factor to the current US anti-democratic actions against Ethiopia is that the country is one of the least developed in Africa , and highly-foreign-aid-dependent. Therefore, vulnerable to economic, diplomatic, and political pressures from donors. Ethiopia receives the second highest amount of US foreign aid in Africa, next to Egypt in, absolute terms. Eritrea, condemned the sanction imposed on her military and other Eritrea-based individuals and entities. The country called them ‘’a continuation Washington’s misguided and hostile policy.’’ The information ministry said in a statement that the primacy aim of the ‘’illicit and immoral sanctions is to inflict suffering and starvation on the Eritrea people so as to spur political unrest in the Horn of Africa.’’

Observers of Ethiopia’s unfolding crisis say economic sanctions- such as the suspension of the country’s eligibility under AGOA may reportedly result in a permanent loss of about a million jobs, and so will not resolve the crisis. Such sanctions will only worsen the economic hardship of the Ethiopians already struggling in an economy under severe pressure due to double digit inflation, mounting external debt, the COVID – 19 pandemic, high youth unemployment, environmental disasters, ethnic divisions, and millions of internally displaced persons. The collapse of the government through sanctions under the current conditions can lead to genocide, the disintegration of the country and mass migration. Ethiopia’s current instability has potentially – dire – destabilizing impacts on the entire Horn of Africa, particularly Somalia and the entire Red sea region.

The immediate beneficiaries of a weak central government will be the armed groups such as the unpopular TPLF. They were removed from power in 2018 following wide spread protests, against its 27 – year authoritarian rule, and whose return to power will very likely render the country ungovernable. Under the TPLF rule with the support of the US, Ethiopia was ‘’one of the most inhospitable places in the world, bearing the hallmark of crimes against humanity,’’ according to Human Rights Watch. Similarly, the UN says: ‘’Ethiopia was second worst jailer of journalists in Africa’’ when the TPLF was in power.

Since 2018, the TPLF has been taking a series of provocative, and subversive actions against the elected government of Ethiopia. It withdrew from the coalition government and retreated to Mekele, the capital of Tigray. The TPLF reportedly blocked the Ethiopian federal police from serving court warrants to the accused former TPLF officials in Mekele and prevented the central government from moving military equipment from Tigray to other regions of the country . It held military parades, declared Tigray a defector state, and threatened to separate Tigray from Ethiopia. The TPLF held regional elections in Tigray in September 2020, in defiance of the constitution and claimed to have won 98% of the votes. In October 2020, the TPLF rejected the new commanders of the Northern Command, appointed by the Central government to oversee the military bases located in Tigray, and issued a statement that said, “…leadership changes and command reorganizations, and the movement of troops or armaments, are unacceptable and will never be implemented”.

Then the TPLF moved to overthrow the Ethiopian government through armed insurrection when it attacked the northern command bases in Tigray on November 4 2020. Once the war started, the TPLF launched rockets on Asmara, the capital of Eritrea on November 10 and 27 2020. The Ethiopian government supported by Eritrea army has since then been fighting back.

But the U.S. seems to have decided to support the TPLF diplomatically and politically by demanding a negotiated settlement, in the hope that negotiation would result in a power sharing arrangement with the TPLF. The current U.S goal in Ethiopia is to bring about regime change in order to install a repressive government headed by the TPLF, but most Ethiopians seems adamantly opposed to it. There is the need now for the African Union, AU, to resolve the conflict. For example – the former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, who was appointed the AU special envoy for the Horn of Africa could re-activate the mediation process in order to stabilize Ethiopia, reduce the casualties and tackle further slide of the humanitarian crisis.

Hassan, a political analyst

writes from Kano

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .