On the way forward for Nigeria and Nigerians, I have a prophetic message and strong conviction in God Almighty that He (God) is ready to help Nigeria and Nigerians, if «my people who are called by my name, humble themselves, and pray and see my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and heal their land» 2Chronicles 7:14.

There are some demons, Satan and their negatives tendencies that are greatly working against the country, and I prophesied that only faith in God and fervent prayers towards the problems facing the nation, will salvage the nation.

«For not from the East or from the West and not from the wilderness comes lifting up, but it is God who executes judgment putting down one and lifting up another,» Psalm 75:6-8.

Again, «submit yourselves, therefore, to God. Resist the devil and Ile will flee from you. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you men of double mind. Humble yourselves before the Lord and He will exalt you,» James 4:6-13.

«God has solutions to Nigeria›s problems… hence Nigeria is in God›s hand. We should be fervent in prayers to God and put our trust in God and the people should repent their sins from the leaders (rulers) to the followers. The love of money is the root of all evils. With absolute trust and hope in God, we shall be delivered… also Nigerians should cry to God in faith, because He (God) is the only one that can save the nation from all problems just as any problem is a step to another level of glory. If we repent, God will give us (Nigerians) a Godly person, so, we should call upon God, for a good leader. Nigeria›s problem is leader›s problem, so, only God can help us out and He (God) will do it.»

Nigerians need to turn away from their wickedness, for God to heal our land, for, righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any land, so, if we must move forward, then we must all return to God and work for the progress and development of the land and shun vices capable of derailing the nation›s quest for advancement.

For Nigeria to grow, the monster of corruption must be defeated. Nigeria is a country endowed with very rich human and materials resources that can make us a developed nation.

On the economy, the best way to go is to diversify our economy, into full-swing mechanized agriculture.

Nigerian leaders had failed the masses, hence the tension in the country vis-à-vis unemployment, poverty, bad governance, hunger, ignorance, moral decadence, mindless killings, rape, banditry, kidnapping, poor infrastructure, among others. Therefore, all Nigerians must be involved in governance and nation-building to demonstrate our concern to the welfare and wellbeing of the nation.

With widespread insecurity, top on the list of issues giving grave concern to citizens’ inability to meet basic needs and unemployment as the three biggest challenges unsettling Nigerians.

• Prophet Timothy Abass Arabambi, Assistant General Evangelist, (CAC W/wide) & G/O, C.A.C Reformation Land, writes from Ibadan