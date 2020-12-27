God established this earth on the principle that whatever has a beginning must have an end. He did this to let people realise that no condition is permanent. The mere fact that a year ends every 31st December gives human beings the impression that a chapter in their life has ended and a new one about to commence. People who experienced a tough year looks with excitement to the end of the year and looks optimistically to a good year ahead. People who experienced a good year looks with nostalgia to a better year ahead. It gives everyone hope. The Scripture says, “to every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die”. Each year, an old year dies and a new one is born. Like human beings, any year that dies will never come back. It is therefore necessary to maximise the potentials of each year because it is also a sign that your own life is approaching its end. However you may wish to spend your life, it is a spiritual principle that the end of an issue should be better than the beginning. Ecclesiastes 7:8 states that “better is the end of a thing than the beginning thereof”. This year is about to end. It is of utmost importance that you should believe that the end of it will be better for you than the beginning. Keep hope alive.

Notwithstanding, I am under obligation to send a message which God instructed me to deliver to all. He commanded me in Isaiah 3:10 to say “to the righteous, that it shall be well with him: for they shall eat the fruit of their doings. In Isaiah 3:11, God admonished me to say “woe unto the wicked! it shall be ill with him: for the reward of his hands shall be given him”. Everybody in Nigeria, especially the poor and less privileged, has gone through a lot in the hands of the wicked. The wicked is an evil, ungodly person. The characteristics of the wicked are listed in Psalm 10 to include: arrogance and pride; persecutor of the poor, fatherless and widows; greedy and covetous. His mouth is full of cursing, deceit and fraud: under his tongue is mischief and vanity. He belongs to different secret societies and uses his secret powers to lay ambush and murder innocent persons. The wicked, through the pride of his countenance, will not seek after God: God is not in all his thoughts. He has said in his heart, I shall not be moved: for I shall never be in adversity. Unfortunately, because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily by God, the heart of the wicked is fully set to do evil (Ecclesiastes 8:11). Unknown to the wicked, the only reason why God does not speedily execute judgement against the wicked is because it is not the wish of God that the wicked should perish but that he repents and becomes righteous for the benefit of all. However, God warned that if he does not repent, he will likewise perish.

Nigeria is a nation that is invaded by the most depraved wicked men. Men who are so greedy and covetous that they even steal what they don’t need. Most of them that were jailed abroad for money laundering were jailed for stashing away cash abroad which they do not need for the rest of their lives, while their fellow citizens are wallowing in abject poverty back home. Murderers of the most unconscionable level. Men who slit the throat of 43 farmers in the pursuit of warped religious ideology that no religion has ever been able to define as their doctrine. Persons who in the name of protests castrate police officers and burn them alive while incinerating police stations, BRT buses that are meant for the welfare and protection of the people, particularly the less privileged. The most dangerous now is the issue of occultic secret societies. This trend started from the society and permeated our universities from where they entered into our secondary schools with the attendant consequences that blood and tears are shed at will by these agents of death.

To be clear, our Constitution makes it clear that any member of a secret society is not qualified to aspire to become a leader in Nigeria. Section 156(1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution states “No person shall be qualified for appointment as a member of any of the bodies aforesaid if he is not qualified or if he is disqualified for election as a member of the House of Representatives”, while Section 66(1)(g) drove the point home that “no person shall be qualified for election to the Senate or the House of Representatives if he is a member of a secret society”. This is one of the most important Sections in our Constitution and should be retained at all times. The reason is that most of these secret societies are bound by blood oath which makes them loyal to the society first before any other society or entity including their country. This runs contrary to the first duty of the citizen as enshrined in the Constitution. Section 24(a) of the Constitution states that, “it shall be the duty of every citizen to abide by this Constitution, respect its ideals and … the National Pledge”. We are enjoined by the National Pledge to be faithful, loyal and honest to Nigeria before any other entity. This blind loyalty to secret entities have led to a situation where people who are unqualified, fetish and murderous have permeated our leadership cadre with only one certificate of qualification – membership of a secret society. They are under oath to cover each other’s back whether the person is right or wrong. Non-members who dare oppose them are gruesomely murdered or punished to deter others. Some helpless ambitious non-members who get frustrated with the constant intimidation by the members end up forming their own secret societies to checkmate the existing ones thereby leading to inter-cult clashes that end up in the massacre of our youths, raping of our women, degrading of our educational, religious, social, traditional and political institutions. Membership of such secret societies purports to grant its members access to wealth, women, affluence, influence and power.

Although the beginning of such men always look attractive, their end are always disastrous. The Psalmist in Psalms 37:35-36, 38 proclaimed “I have seen the wicked in great power, and spreading himself like a green bay tree. Yet he passed away, and, lo, he was not: yea, I sought him, but he could not be found … the transgressors shall be destroyed together: the end of the wicked shall be cut off”. It is this attractive beginning that lures outsiders to their membership leading God to warn His children not to envy evil doers for their initial success because it is temporary and doom fated. Hear Psalms 37:1-2, “Fret not thyself because of evildoers, neither be thou envious against the workers of iniquity. For they shall soon be cut down like the grass, and wither as the green herb.” Most of the university and secondary school members of cult end up being killed at tender ages because he that kills by the sword shall die by the sword. The first commandment God issued to establish the dispensation of human government on earth was in Genesis 9:5-6 (GNB), where he said, “If anyone takes human life, he will be punished. I will punish with death any animal that takes a human life. Human beings were made like God, so whoever murders one of them will be killed by someone else.” God so cherishes the life of man on earth that He outlawed suicide and murder by beasts and fellow men. Of particular agony to us as children was the demise of one of our childhood friends who joined bad gangs and ended up being killed while in the process of trying to carry out an operation he was detailed to do by his clandestine society. He was the only son of her widowed mother. A gallant, handsome, tallish but misled young man whom the widowed mother struggled to ensure he lacked nothing in life. His Mother’s heart was irretrievably broken forever.

For the avoidance of doubt, there are several templates of the revealed activities of the wicked against the oppressed that attracted commensurate repercussions. There was a common man in Israel called Naboth. He inherited a vineyard from his Father and built up the vineyard to the admiration of the people. The King saw the vineyard and coveted it. He demanded that the commoner gave up his vineyard to him. When Naboth refused, the King’s wife, Jezebel, set the man up with two false witnesses, who claimed the man blasphemed God and the King, resulting in his being stoned to death. King Ahab usurped the man’s vineyard. God punished the King and his wife. The King was killed in battle and his wife was pushed out of the window of a high rise building by rebels and was eaten by dogs. King Ahab and Jezebel represent groups of Nigerian leaders who intimidate their subjects with their powers in order to swindle their properties. It is common place to see some Governors revoke choice properties of their citizens in the guise of public interest and re-allocate same to themselves and associates. Their end is sure to come in destruction. The victims may not be powerful enough to fight back but there is God in heaven that will require it from those greedy leaders. I just hope they don’t die wretchedly and be eaten up by vultures. As this year is coming to an end, let those leaders end their wickedness and restore whatever they have acquired illicitly to their rightful owners or risk the wrath of God.

Jehoram succeeded his Father as King of Israel. His Father lived a Godly life but he chose to live an evil lifestyle. Being afraid of rebellion, because of his evil ways, he killed all his six brothers and other prominent governmental officials who were better than him to enable him consolidate his kingdom. Then after all this, the LORD brought on the king a painful incurable disease of the intestines. For almost two years it grew steadily worse until finally the King died in agony. His subjects did not light a bonfire in mourning for him as had been done for his ancestors (2 Chronicles 21:4,18-19 GNB). This King represents a set of Nigerian leaders who take pleasure in eliminating political or prospective political opponents through poisoning or assassination just to enable them grab power. The recommended punishment from God for them is stomach and colon cancer. He that destroys in order to succeed will have destruction awaiting him at the gate of his success. As this year is about to end, let the perpetrators of this dastardly act stop or else they will be swept away with the year.

King David was a man after God’s own heart. Apart from being a King, he was also a Priest and Prophet. He was on top of the roof one day and saw the beautiful wife of one of his soldiers. He took her, committed adultery with her and pregnanted her while her husband was in the battle field fighting for him. In order to cover the scandal, he conspired and murdered her husband. God rose in annoyance and killed the child he got by adultery. His first Son raped his daughter from another wife. His second Son killed his first Son. His Son rebelled against him and overthrew him. The Son openly committed adultery with his other wives in front of his subjects. While he was on exile, the soldiers loyal to him launched attack against his Son that overthrew him and killed the Son. He confessed that he was a man with family trouble. King David represents some Nigerian leaders who threaten their married female subordinates with sack or deprivation if they refuse to commit adultery with them. They go to the extent of harming their spouses just to grab them for keeps. David also represents some of the so called Prophets, Pastors and Priests who are feasting on the married spouses of their parishioners in the pretext of spiritual liberation. They make their wives come to work in the church at odd hours in order to have free access to them. God is no respecter of persons. Hand join in hand, the wicked shall not go unpunished. Dear randy leaders and “Men of God”, be rest assured that your other subordinates and parishioners are also sleeping with your wives and daughters and you will soon be caught. Many of them have been caught already and disgraced. You can use the opportunity of the end of this year to end your wickedness and avoid family trouble. Yes, you may have committed sins but God said in Ezekiel 18:21 “if the wicked will turn from all his sins that he hath committed, and keep all my statutes, and do that which is lawful and right, he shall surely live, he shall not die”. These impending consequences will no longer come upon you.

Contrast the consequences of wickedness with the rewards of righteousness. Psalms 37:3-4 says, “Trust in the LORD, and do good; so shalt thou dwell in the land, and verily thou shalt be fed. Delight thyself also in the LORD: and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart.” Congratulations for seeing the end of the year. As the new year beckons, be rest assured that God will grant you your heart’s desires come next year. Happy New Year in advance and God bless