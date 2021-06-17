The bone thinning disease, osteoporosis, affects millions of people worldwide, with women being mostly affected. It is said that one in three women will develop it in their life time. Statistics have it that women between the ages of 45 and 75 show signs of some degree of osteoporosis. Though it is often thought of as a women’s disease, osteoporosis also affects men, especially those over the age of 70. With this conditions, bones become weak, porous, brittle and as a result more likely to break, bend or become compressed, leading to pain and disability.

But why would your bones grow weak in the first place, and why are women mostly affected? One of the reasons is the decline in bone mass, the amount of mineral in the bone. Before age 30, when bones typically reach peak bone mass (which varies from person to person), the body creates new bone faster, but after age 30, the bone-building balance naturally shifts and more bone is lost than gained. Dietary deficiency, especially a lack of sufficient calcium and vitamin D, is also known to influence an individual’s risk of developing osteoporosis. Dietary habits and practices are culprits too. A diet high in animal protein, salt and sugar causes the body to excrete increased amounts of calcium. The body is forced to “rob” calcium off the bones to meet its requirements. Alcohol, caffeine and many other drugs have a similar effect. Conversely, people who have a lot of “savings” in their “bone bank” resulting from a proper diet, well regulated amounts of minerals and have built much bone right from their teenage age, are less affected. Also, because of the physiological and hormonal differences between males and females, osteoporosis primarily affects women. It is believed that a loss of the hormone – oestrogen, causes the loss of minerals from the bones to accelerate.

Unfortunately, bone loss causes no symptoms while it is occurring, so it goes unnoticed until significant loss has occurred. It is very common for a woman to be completely unaware of having osteoporosis until what should have been a minor accident causes her to break a bone.

Many people have the impression that bone thinning is caused solely by a dietary calcium deficiency and that it therefore can be remedied by taking calcium supplements. This is not quite correct. While calcium supplementation is important in dealing with osteoporosis, there are other considerations as well. Vitamin A, C, D, E and K all play vital roles in battling bone thinning, as do protein. Regulating the amounts of certain minerals, such as magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, silicon, boron, zinc, manganese and copper in the body are all important in maintaining proper calcium levels. Exercise is another vital factor.

To build strong and healthy bones, try these bone-building botanicals:

Dandelion and nettle: these two herbs top my list.Nettle and dandelion both work to build strong bones.One cup of raw, chopped dandelion contains about 100 mg of calcium. Fresh dandelion and nettles can be juiced or blended into smoothies. You can also add fresh dandelion leaves to salad or cook with both herbs, using them in the same way you use spinach.

Spinach: if you do not eat dairy products, spinach will be your new favorite way to get calcium. One cup of cooked spinach contains almost 25 per cent of your daily calcium, plus fiber, iron, potassium, magnesium and vitamins A and C. Its vitamin K content helps retain calcium in the bone matrix.

Corchorus olitorius (ewedu-Yoruba, ahinghara -Igbo) is also an amazing herb with appreciable amounts of calcium, vitamins A, C, beta carotene, omega 3. These minerals have been noted to play important role in bone building. You can use the vegetable in soups, making sure it is not over cooked. It can also be taken raw. Simply wash properly, blend and drink. Never mind, it doesn’t taste awful!

Sesame seeds (bene seeds): contain various nutrients for bone health (calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and vitamins K); as well as natural anti oxidants. Its anti inflammatory and antioxidant properties help reduce pains and swellings and additionally help provide strength to the bones.You may daily consume at least ¼ cup of the seeds, in roasted, dried or powdered form.

Horsetail (equisetumarvense): contains silica, which helps the body absorb calcium. Take as infusion – 1 tablespoon dried herb steeped in freshly boiled water (1L cup) for 15 minutes covered, strain. I recommend, decanting it into a flask or nonreactive water bottle. Drink in divided dose, 3 X a day.

Vitex sp: this herb has bone-protective effect beneficial for women, whose bone thinning disease may have resulted from hormonal changes.

White beans: this superfood contains a good amount of calcium, iron, protein, fiber and minerals like magnesium, phosphorus and potassium.Kidney beans, navy beans and black beans are also beneficial.

Almonds: a ¼ cup dry roasted (about 20 nuts) will provide 72 mg of calcium. Try to grab a handful of almonds every now and then; your bone will be glad. They are the most nutritionally dense nut and aside from calcium, they also contain potassium, vitamin E, and iron. Sprinkle on salads, add to cereals or make your own almond butter.

Garlic and onions: Include these in your diet as they contain sulphur, which is needed for healthy bones.

Moringa oleifera (okwe oyibo-Igbo; ewe igbale-Yoruba; zogalla-Hausa)- analysis of moringa fresh (raw) leaves and dried leaf powder has shown them to contain 440 mg and 2,003 mg per 100g of edible calcium respectively. It is said that the fresh leaves and dried leaves, respectively, contain 4 times and 17 times the calcium of milk. Moringa is used in treating inflammations, which may result from a lack of calcium in the body.

While you endeavour to eat the right type of foods, in addition to the above, you may need to review your medications, in order to enjoy better bone mass and density at any age and strong bones throughout your lifetime. The medications you take can negatively affect your bones; some may end up weakening them, by decreasing the amount of calcium absorbed in the intestines and increasing the amount excreted by the kidney.

Rather than pop pills, start today to feed your bones – gladly, they grow!