When you want to get married, marry a person with vision who is clearly on to the next level like yourself. Leverage on the opportunities around your partner. I don’t mean you should be a gold digger, I’m saying that where you are in life right now may be good, but you can soar with eagles if you are wise.

When US rapper Kanye West married Kim Kardashian he was just a millionaire. At some point in their marriage, he declared bankruptcy. But as at 2019, the same Kanye became 3.3 billion dollars richer. That’s a man who married a woman with good social media presence with over 200 million followers and he leveraged on it. He did not ask her to quit her social media presence to feed his insecurities. Instead, he used it as his spring board to catapult him into his billionaire status today. He is even richer than the person whose social media presence he leveraged on. He is not just an air head, he is one of the most creative minds around.

No woman is a witch. No woman brings a man bad luck, except a woman who has no vision, drive, aspirations aside just getting married or a woman whose only life ambition is to live large on a man’s money, without contributions whatsoever, except that she’s the mother of his children.

Unfortunately, some men are married to women who are hustlers with opportunities to leverage on, but these men would rather dull their shine for fear of losing control. They would even want these women to leave their jobs or shun whatever they do that they can cash out on and keep these women dependent on them.

Kanye West was a millionaire when he married Kim. He went bankrupt because he tried something new, but Kim and her sisters modeled his products. They were live on stages and carried out online advertising. They pushed his brand the best way they could until he succeeded.

Kanye didn’t stop leveraging. When another brand reached out to Kim for endorsement worth one million dollars, Kim declined because that would mean she may not be able to advertise Kanye’s products. Kanye rewarded her with one million dollars for not going with the other brand. He didn’t have to issue her ultimatum banning her from endorsing other brands up against his, he took it a notch higher by rewarding her loyalty. Those are the ways of smart men.

Today, Kanye is a proud man, a certified billionaire and I like his type of pride. A pride that comes from a place you know you did the right thing. He took the right decision. He leveraged on his spouse’s strengths rather than dwelling on her weaknesses. He didn’t care that she was divorced twice or that she had a sex tape leaked by her former boyfriend Ray J when they were younger.

Although Kanye and Kim have filed for divorce, their children and friendship is safe. Kim still advertises his products online till date. They have moved on with their lives. Their marriage has run it’s course, they are better apart than as a couple.

If you like abandon all the beautiful, educated, smart and hardworking women who love and respect you even with your not so well paying job, for fear of losing control. Then you go to your village to pick an under aged girl, you will find whatever it is you are looking for.

As for kings, please, go for queens and build that empire. Never marry down, he or she must have sense and be clearly headed somewhere. Their life’s aspirations should not be tied to your progress. They clearly have good heads on their shoulders. Men with good heads marry women who inspire them to be better, to aim higher, to push the envelopes. The marriage might run it’s course, but divorce or separation does not mean their marriage was a scam. Divorce does not always mean failure. Seeking higher happiness does not mean you are a failure. People grow apart, if you are lucky, your marriage last your life time, good for you. The ultimate should be your happiness and that of your spouse.

Men like Ray J who was Kim’s boyfriend at one time who leaked their sex tape only plays her sex tape whenever Kim’s progress is mentioned because he’s clearly a man with low self esteem, his pride is in a woman’s vagina. To him, sex was the only thing she was good for. It’s the reason he never stops making reference to their sex tape and how he smashed her first before everyone else. How is that even an achievement?

The goal is to become and remain a better person in marriage or even outside it. Do not let pride deny you the opportunity to leverage on your partner’s potentials. Don’t be a leach, an opportunist or gold digger, create your own path, ask for their support, reward their services and support if need be. No matter how little, be busy doing something for yourself, one day it will pay off big time.