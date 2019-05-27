As I hinted last week, I recently threw a challenge to young people within my social media sphere. It was about creating a WHAT IF article (and in not less than 19 sentences) from Nehemiah Chapter 6, NIV. Also, in three short paragraphs the participants were to narrate what the Nehemiah Experience teaches them; plus, if and how it reminds them of their society. The cash prizes and sundry blandishments promised in the build-up were last Monday discharged at a breakfast meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Here’s Nehemiah 6, just in case: Further Opposition to the Rebuilding. 1 When word came to Sanballat, Tobiah, Geshem the Arab and the rest of our enemies that I had rebuilt the wall and not a gap was left in it – though up to that time I had not set the doors in the gates – 2 Sanballat and Geshem sent me this message: ‘Come, let us meet together in one of the villages[a] on the plain of Ono. But they were scheming to harm me; 3 so I sent messengers to them with this reply: ‘I am carrying on a great project and cannot go down. Why should the work stop while I leave it and go down to you?

‘4 Four times they sent me the same message, and each time I gave them the same answer. 5 Then, the fifth time, Sanballat sent his aide to me with the same message, and in his hand was an unsealed letter 6 in which was written: ‘It is reported among the nations – and Geshem[b] says it is true – that you and the Jews are plotting to revolt, and therefore you are building the wall. Moreover, according to these reports you are about to become their king 7 and have even appointed prophets to make this proclamation about you in Jerusalem: ‘There is a king in Judah! Now this report will get back to the king; so come, let us meet together.

‘8 I sent him this reply: ‘Nothing like what you are saying is happening; you are just making it up out of your head.’ 9 They were all trying to frighten us, thinking, ‘Their hands will get too weak for the work, and it will not be completed.’ But I prayed, ‘Now strengthen my hands.’ 10 One day I went to the house of Shemaiah son of Delaiah, the son of Mehetabel, who was shut in at his home.

He said, ‘Let us meet in the house of God, inside the temple, and let us close the temple doors, because men are coming to kill you – by night they are coming to kill you.’ 11 But I said, ‘Should a man like me run away? Or should someone like me go into the temple to save his life? I will not go!’

12 I realised that God had not sent him, but that he had prophesied against me because Tobiah and Sanballat had hired him. 13 He had been hired to intimidate me so that I would commit a sin by doing this, and then they would give me a bad name to discredit me. 14 Remember Tobiah and Sanballat, my God, because of what they have done; remember also the prophet Noadiah and how she and the rest of the prophets have been trying to intimidate me. 15 So the wall was completed on the twenty-fifth of Elul, in fifty-two days.

‘Opposition to the Completed Wall: 16 When all our enemies heard about this, all the surrounding nations were afraid and lost their self-confidence, because they realised that this work had been done with the help of our God. 17 Also, in those days the nobles of Judah were sending many letters to Tobiah, and replies from Tobiah kept coming to them. 18 For many in Judah were under oath to him, since he was son-in-law to Shekaniah son of Arah, and his son Jehohanan had married the daughter of Meshullam son of Berekiah. 19 Moreover, they kept reporting to me his good deeds and then telling him what I said.

‘And Tobiah sent letters to intimidate me!’

Exactly how some fans of mine sent in intimidating entries, a few of which are here served. Uyo-based Ubokobong Okon drew the first blood: What if the person that is supplying my enemies with vital information about my progress is from within? What if that frenemy shares the same table with me; wines, dines and laughs in a ‘frenemic way?’ What if the special invitation is just a Hamanic scheme to hang innocent Mordecai?

‘What if some premature and uncelebrated deaths are due to the Spirit of discernment or the lack of it? What if we have stopped living for fear of what people will think about us? What if there’s a special project begging for attention in us rather than the insignificant distractions diminishing our flame of greatness? What if someone is about to let go the Spirit of stubborn faith?

‘What if we have been ignoring that still small voice, and almost always for fear of what does not exist? What if all the propaganda and blackmail are stepping stones to greatness? What if glory and honour so divine are embedded in trials and temptations so earthly? What if the best answer to ‘special-blackmailers’ is more creativity?

‘What if your most powerful moments are shrouded in the ‘mystery of bended knees, and not argument? What if this is just a plan of your promotion by Lord Total who sits high up there? Remember, all things work together for good to them that love God! What if there was no story of hindrance: how would overcomers’ haven be created?

‘What if all of these scenarios can best be captioned: THE ONLY GOD FACTOR? What if the coward in us is fighting our lion character? What if there is a LION OF THE TRIBE OF JUDAH inside our being that only needs to be activated? What if false prophets are positioned for eternal disgrace and undiluted shame for blasphemy?

‘What if the story of our lives is seen in the God that we serve and worship; the God that can put to nothingness every Ahithophelic counsel? The last governorship ballot in my home state of Akwa Ibom taught me that in every situation, God rules over the affairs of men. No blackmail, no propaganda, no intimidation can stop God’s elect; Lastly, one with God is a majority!

(To be continued next Monday)