It cannot be, certainly. In fact, except technology eventually overtakes magic as it has been threatening, Rome would never be built in a day. Mankind must realise that, after sowing, time must pass before harvest can happen. And that harvest only garbages out the kind that was garbaged in; no more no less.

About time we turned our attention to University of Uyo undergraduate Grace Dan. She writes: “What if word never came to Sanballat, and the other Nehemiah enemies? What if ‘words’ came to them? What if his enemies were not known? What if the message from Sanballat and Geshem was just an innocent call for a meeting?

“What if this whole thing was to charm Nehemiah not harm him? What if Sanballat had disguised more by sending other than own aide? What if that aide tampered with the letter? What if that aide changed the message?

“What if Sanballat was not just making everything up? What if there was a Nehemiah insider turned informant? What if Shemaiah, son of Delaiah, was hired not to intimidate but to intimate Nehemiah of the Tobiah and Sanballat scheme? What if there had been further opposition to the completed wall just as there was further opposition to the rebuilding?

“To end my submission, here are some lessons I glean from Nehemiah 6, especially vis-à-vis how they relate with my society. I must never allow myself to be pulled back or down by opposition or ‘intimidators.’ Focus is now my middle name. My own governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, is present-day Nehemiah as he didn’t allow the words and tantrums of the opposition prevent him from fighting for and getting a second term.

‘Also, I am to pray, pray and pray until God takes up my cause with a strong hand. Prayers weaken even the greatest and mightiest enemy while simultaneously strengthening the weakest weak and the smallest small. My governor mobilised the people to pray wholeheartedly and he conquered big time. The last thing I have learned from this beautiful chapter is that whenever and wherever I am in leadership, I should lead, not rule; I should work for my jurisdiction exactly the way Nehemiah fixed his city and Gov. Emmanuel is doing in Akwa Ibom State!”

Without any ado, let’s switch to entry number five, by another University of Uyo undergraduate, Esther Abraham: “What if Nehemiah was not that resolute? What if he was chicken-hearted, and the rebuilding only depended on his bravery? What if Nehemiah hadn’t prayed for God to strengthen his hands? What if he had failed God?

“What if the call was no trap? What if there was no danger whatsoever? What if distractions are not to pull you down but only a test of your willpower? What if nature only set up this to sweeten the victory?

“What if it was a shame for a big man to run for his dear life? What if it was more honourable for the big man to live to fight another day? What if being wary of every human action guarantees safety in life? What if doing that only translated to unbelief?

“What if you chose to be uninterested in rumours and reports? What if you kept your ears to the ground as a security measure? What if all the negative thoughts were being made up? What if you stopped overthinking and became more positive?

“What if Sanballat, Tobiah and Geshem meant no harm? But what if they were truly up to no good? What if the walls could have been completed in less than 52 days had Nehemiah trusted others a bit? What if haters are actually sent as helpers but what if not?

“What if it was important to listen to self and what we discerned? What if we were to hear what God says to us directly? What if we needed no one to guide us into the mind of God? What if a pastor was a must-have in our spiritual journey?

“Lesson 1: Stand for what is right, regardless of how many times they intimidate or threaten you. Lesson 2: Be firm in your stance with God and serve him alone. Test the spirit and trust your instincts. Swallow every prophecy hook, line and sinker at your own peril.

“Lesson 3: Focus on the important things of life and pay no attention to detractors since they will always raise their ugly heads. But you, build; don’t destroy. If you feel unsafe, skedaddle so you would come back and win. Trust God in everything, and every time.’

(To be concluded next Monday)

June 12: Many thanks, President Buhari, but…

Before 2018, no Nigerian living or dead, including even the current twosome in Aso Rock complete with their families, would have correctly predicted the one man God would use to offer some sort of closure to Nigeria’s most troubled ballot. As mentioned before in this space, President Muhammadu Buhari must be commended for the surprising masterstroke. Time is powerful enough to bend any man to do anything!

However, no matter how gracious we may be to allow ourselves be carried away by the President’s latter-day June 12 born-againism, we cannot offer him a good grade just yet. The man needs to go beyond beating the sides of the drum, which is what honouring the 1993 date as a public holiday and martyr MKO Abiola with the national stadium is tantamount to. Nigeria and the world want to hear and read that the man was a democratically elected President!

The Ahmed Lawan-Femi Gbajabiamila National Assembly may wish to raise another doctrine of necessity. That is the political healing this country needs. Let’s go the whole hog, even if it means we would in the process honour people who dishonoured integrity!