What if that fibroid was fine boy, or still is? What if you were wrong, and still are? What if that fear was or is unfounded? What if you were or are just being tested?

What if that enmity was or is only a perception? What if you tried out this process of introspection daily or every time? What if you reasoned things out first or before speaking them? What if you made the benefit of the doubt your personal or general motto?

What if you learn to let it slide, would you or anyone die? What if you didn’t have to act or react as you must? What if you returned love for hate? What if you accompanied ‘Mma Obama’ to go high when opponents go low?

Think about all the hate, all the envy, all the war. Think about all the quarrel, all the divorce, all the ills. Think about all the losses, all the regrets, all the etc’s. As you think about the what if that wasn’t but you forced it to be, also think about the sweet world inherent in WHAT IF!

What if your parents are not yours and you theirs? What if you were swapped, stolen or sold at birth? What if the couple you hate are your biological parents? What if you have been living in a fool’s paradise, and what if someone who knows is timing when and how to deal with you?

What if your spouse is your blood or No. 1 enemy? What if (s)he knows this unmentionable truth? What if everyone thinks you a fool, and what if they have been playing you, and you them? What if you yourself know you are a fool, and that everyone knows?

Ruminate on all these scenarios and more to come. Ruminate on all the painful truest truths possible. Ruminate on how confoundingly deep life is. Ruminate on the hollowness of this empty dream, and ruminate on how WHAT IF can keep you from playing God.

What if worstie today would be bestie tomorrow? What if current bestie is future nemesis? What if you were that current bestie? What if you were guilty of what you accuse others, and what if we served you the medicine you do others?

What if we have been fighting love and embracing hate? What if we loved our haters and hated our lovers? What if none of these things really matter(ed), and what if at the end we found out that Life was just a lawless game? What if when the chips are down Life shocks you?

Meditate: do all to become a better person. Learn all to raise your own bar. Say all only if it adds -not subtract- value. Feel and weigh all the vibrations of others, and think always about the power of WHAT IF!

What if Christians started celebrating Judas as a hero? What if Jesus hadn’t been killed for mankind to live? What if Joseph’s brothers hadn’t sold him into slavery? Whata if we stopped mocking runaway Jonah?

What if we instead learned from his faith even inside a fish? What if hate endured is predestined route to love? What if Joseph had no fare to Egypt, hence slavery to the rescue? What if being despised was prelude to promotion?

What if that affliction was to prove God loves you? What if that betrayal was to teach you Heaven still delivers? What if isolation enhanced speed and focus. What if bad news birthed only good things?

Listen: not all that glitters is gold just as not all that rusts is iron. Most good beginnings end badly. Most bad beginnings end good. Listen: The WHAT IF battery can heal or fix your Life!

What if you were a tree, or would end up as one? What if you were carrot, or in that family? What if you were a rock, or a member of the Stones? What if you were an iron, or likely to become it?

What if you were or would at the end be inanimate? What if you were, or would be a bird: eg. an owl? What if you were a goat, a sheep, a cow, or a sloth? What if you were a fly, a mosquito or sundry pest?

What if you were an ant, a centipede, or a bee? What if hereafter depended on how we live now? What if this reawakening was all your life needed to make Heaven? What if you fight this truth?

Message: stop the animal and plant abuse today. Stop felling those trees as wickedly. Stop the indiscriminate chopping stones and rocks. Stop the perennial ‘anocide’ and ‘planocide,’ or would you love it during your turn?

What if we condoled with France on that satanic fire? What if Notre Dame was Nigerian? Now, wait, is that even possible? Is there anything in Nigeria that’s 850 years old, and if yes, in what condition are our decade-old monuments?

What if the fire had happened in Abuja? Would the world have rallied round Nigeria? Would any Nigerian have donated $225 million? Stop those racism- and self pity-laden sentiments and stop pointing the finger at witchcraft, politics, ethnicity and such other silly scapegoats anytime Life happens.

Takeaway 1: pity France but mourn Nigeria. Takeaway 2: raise your bar so others can relate. Takeaway 3: stop being silly and transform your land. Takeaway 4: create attraction for 13 million tourists per annum and takeaway 5: come, let’s tourismmise Nigeria!

Epilogue: I threw this challenge on Facebook about a month back, and what I got blew my mind. As I sit down for breakfast today in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state with some of the winners, I promise to share some of the entries with you next Monday. You too are free to join in; please send me an email, if you can. God bless Nigeria!