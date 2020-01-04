When the Delta State-born seasoned banker took over as CEO of UBA Group in 2005 following the merger of his Standard Trust Bank with the old UBA, the financial institution was a onecountry operation. With his team, their strategic intent was to expand all over Africa bringing excellence in financial services. Today, UBA Group is in 20 countries and waxing stronger, while his philanthropic activities are touching thousands of young African men and women in all 54 countries across the continent.

For his good gesture, he has been receiving accolades and plaudits. In 2018, Elumelu was named among the 100 most influential philanthropists in the world. In a survey by Richtopia, a United Kingdom-based digital platform, which used Kred Scores (Kred Influence Measurement) —a platform that attempts to measure online social influence based upon an openly published algorithm— to compile the list, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote was recognised as the sixth charitable man in the world while Elumelu, was 11th on the list.

Early December, he received the All Africa Business Leaders’ Awards (AABLA) in Johannesburg. Organised by CNBC, the AABLA Philanthropy Award cat- egory seeks to identify and recognise individuals for their exemplary and unique contributions towards the social and economic development of Africa.

According to the organisers, the recognition was given to Elumelu for his outstanding moral and financial investment in Africa, and his support of young African entrepreneurs.

Prior to that, he has been recognized by his home country when President Muhammadu Buhari presented him the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM)