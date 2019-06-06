Two most prominent security institutions known to have attachment to the wonderful animal known as the horse are the military and the police. Both institutions use the horse in their march past parade, while the police further use it for routine patrol and to disperse uncivil demonstrators.

The raw stamina of the horse cannot be quantified. It has for ages been an animal used by warriors and kings during celebrations. Another animal closely associated with security institutions is the dog. Its sensitivity makes it a very unique animal for investigation, so the police truly have need for it.

I have good reasons for setting out to discuss these animals today, especially the horse. The horse is a tireless, resilient, focused, articulate and strategic animal. Ever willing and always winning.

These qualities as it seems may be the traits President Muhammadu Buhari discovered in five extraordinary men variously appointed to actualise his dream to combat the activities of Boko Haram, fight insecurity in the country and curb corruption. So far, in spite of the persistence of the challenges, the performances of these security leaders have attested to their professionalism.

The security leaders are Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Muhammadu Babandede, comptroller-general of Immigration Service and Yusuf Magaji Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Muhammed Adamu, whose predecessor Mr. lbrahim ldris is on record as being the worst police leader since Independence. Idris’s years as police boss was not only a complete setback to the internal security of the country but a big example of retrogressive security management. In fact, many believe the President must have woken up on the wrong side the day Idris and Lawal Daura were appointed to head the police and the DSS, respectively.

Over the years, insecurity almost enveloped the country, as Boko Haram overran parts of the country. Boko Haram terrorists held sway as they ravaged and took over 17 local governments in Borno State and hoisted their flag. Commercial activities, education and religious activities were grounded for many years and the state was almost like a ghost state. The Federal Capital, Abuja, was not spared as both the FCT and neighbouring states were also under attack.

Bomb explosions became rampant. The police headquarters, army barracks, markets, motor garages and even the United Nations office, all in Abuja, were not spared either. The election of Buhari as President had a very positive impact on the situation. He immediately appointed Buratai.

Todaym to his credit and strategic ingenuity, all the local governments and the notorious Sambisa Forest ground zero have been recaptured by the army. Also, every known leader of the Boko Haram sect has been eliminated. Buratai’s move into the Niger Delta further helped to silence the avenging Niger Delta Avengers, thereby creating a more comfortable atmosphere for the smooth conduct of the 2019 elections and increase in commercial activities in the area of oil exploration. Furthermore, Buratai’s Python Dance programmes have helped to save unrest that could have escalated in the eastern part of the country, even as many people in that part of the country expressed reservations about the military dance.

In an interview with this writer in Borno State, General Buratai had said that he strongly believed in an indivisible country and it informs his determination in his assignment as head of the army. Another impressive security leader in President Buhari’s team is Babandede. The CG of Immigration, upon his appointment three years ago, hit the ground running by transforming the entire headquarters of Immigrations Service. The once golden egg international passport was decentralised and made easy to access. Babandede is known for his charismatic leadership quality that has helped in the attitudinal change among officers and men of the service. In a recent survey, the Babandede-led NIS was described in very eloquent features, some describing him as “an aggressive transformational leader with a unique vision not seen in recently in his area of operation.”

Babandede is not only a strategic leader as written on this column in the past, he is a master builder who has transcended the norms of past leaders of the Immigrations Service. A recent visit to the Sauka Airport Road Headquarters, Abuja, made one to mistake the place for one huge Julius Berger construction site, as virtually every available space has been transformed with edifices that hitherto were unheard of, like the construction of a gymnasium, conference centre, passport office annex, store annex, multi-purpose cooperative unit, fire service station, petrol station and the intimidating Technology Village.

Also, about 20 offices across the country have been reconstructed, while the personnel are visibly satisfied as staffers of the NIS. The new motorised CCTV communication systems are expected to curb the influx of illegal immigrants into the country through the boarders. The question then is, why would a president jettison these hardworking, selfless, visionary leaders in their own right, leaders who are winning and willing?

