If you live in Ibadan the capital of Oyo State Nigeria, chances are you listen to THE BEAT 97.9 FM, one of the top urban radio stations in the state and also The Morning Rush or MR.



You most likely have heard her witty, cheerful and energetic voice on air too.

Meet Josephine Odion Amiegbe or Jojo as she is simply called.

Jojo hails from Esan South East local government area of Edo State but was born and bred in Lagos State.

Her love of media started when she was very young. She grew up listening to BBC Network Africa in the morning while getting ready for school and Voice of America every evening via her father’s radio.



Jojo studied Sociology and Anthropology at the University of Benin. While in UNIBEN, she tried several times to get radio and related gigs, and even though she got turned down many times, that didn’t stop her. In 2012 she got the opportunity of her 1st radio job for a short time on Raypower FM Benin hosting different radio shows like “Sunny Side Up, Power Express, Power Play, and Friday Night Grand Slam”. She also worked part-time as a presenter on Lockdown Entertainment’s Music Mix tv show in 2013/2014 in Benin City.



She eventually returned to her first love in 2015 when she landed a job with MegaLectrics Limited owners/operators of THE BEAT FM, NAIJA FM, CLASSIC FM & LAGOS TALKS FM.

She is currently a radio personality at The Beat 97.9 FM Ibadan, hosting the Morning Rush weekdays from 6 am to 11 am. Since then it’s been uphill for this incredibly witty, spontaneous and very playful lady.

In 2016, she was the co-star and co-producer of an online reality series ‘The Dare Series’ with Fortune Obeahon her co-host in which they both dared each other to carry out public stunts online, with one episode resulting in her getting a haircut, which she carried elegantly.

She has been involved in many activities in Oyo State, from working with the organizers of TedxMokola in 2016 to the Beat/Naija NYSC Camp concert that takes place frequently at the Iseyin Orientation Camp.

In 2019, She was a panel moderator and content strategist at the Ibadan Social Media Festival.

Jojo loves to write. She has featured as a contributive writer for the Dining Out section of Ibadan City Info magazine. She has also had her articles published in several blogs and presently writes for Opera News hub as a Health & Fitness writer.

A lover of good music, Jojo also curates several playlists updated weekly (BLACKLIST, CARDIO CRUSH, and FRESHERS) which consist of her personal favorites on Apple Music.