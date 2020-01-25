“I will arise and go to my father,” said the prodigal son – Luke 15:18. That was a great decision, unexpected from a youth, who lived the type of life he was living. It is very commendable. The bad news, however, is that nothing good comes out of such, because it was nothing but hope. That was what he might do, today or one day. We thank God that he did not end there. “And he went” – v.20! Faith!

Faith is acting on what we believe. In the natural, as I pointed out above, we demonstrate action, by en- tering buses, okadas, air- planes, et cetera. We do not stop at telling people that we shall use these means of transportation. We use them. That is God’s expectation from us in exercising our faith.

Hope, as we must know, is important, so long as we know that it has its limits. Expression of faith begins by hope, confessing God’s word on an issue. The Roman Centurion told Jesus that it was not necessary for him to come to his house, that he should just say the word only, concerning the healing of his servant. The Lord agreed. He spoke the word and the servant was healed immediately. We should be doing the same, by speak- ing God’s word concerning our situation, but we should not end there. We must act on the declaration we have made, not considering whether it will happen or not.

Apostle Paul said that the word of faith is in our mouth and we have seen it in the natural. Nobody taught us how to exer- cise our faith in the okada rider or the bus driver. We should be applying it in spiritual issues. If God said that He would do something, why should we doubt Him? If our Governor says that the first 1000 people to arrive in his of- fice the next day will buy a bag of rice at N1, 000, over ten thousand people sleep there tonight! If God makes such a declaration, only a few people will oblige Him!

On that great March 25, 1978, I declared openly, before a teeming congregation at Enugu, ‘For better and for worse’ to take Ify to be my wife. Imagine, a lady I did not know if she knew how to cook food or not, or if she could bear children or not. Faith! Why can I not extend it to God Almighty?

