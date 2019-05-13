Funny how man has, man and boy, elected to engage in an unending football-like match. This got worse either from when man multiplied himself or since the Tower of Babel. Man has ever since permanently been shooting humanity in the foot. And, so far, neither education nor civilisation has helped to reduce the tempo and effect, let alone seek to end the unfriendly friendly.

Man is the greatest enemy of man just as the world is the greatest enemy of the world. Or, which extraneous enemy hurts mankind and the earth half as man? Beside occasional natural mishaps like earthquake, flood, volcanic eruption, etc., whence else cometh (apologies the Bible, King James Version) an alarming chunk of the deadly trouble experienced by man and the earth? Man and earth have no worse foe, tormentor and destroyer than man.

Or, who does man make bombs, guns and poison for; who does man deploy race, colour, religion, gender, power and even the slightest advantage against? Who does man plan twenty four seven to destabilise, to pull down, to steal from, to oppress, to conquer, to kill, to destroy? Apart from the earth, who else bears the brunt of man’s amateurism, silliness and wickedness? Who does man hate the most and who hates man the most?

Man should stop troublepraying God for survival and help, and instead start looking at the mirror to identify his one and only nemesis. Man is 90% responsible for his woes and those that bedevil the earth. The world would be a fantastic place as originally intended if the world stopped fighting the world. There’re no battles from outside; not from Jupiter, nor Neptune, nor Mars, nor any other planet.

Only the world is against the world, it’s the world versus the world. Only man is against man, it’s man versus man. The world is mean to the world, man is mean to man. The vicious cycle is nonsense, it’s a vicious circle that frustrates man and limits the world.

Take something as insanely foolhardy as the self-imposed roadblock to equality and prosperity sweetnamed international economy: where has all the profiteering taken man and the world? What stops the adoption of a global mono currency in place of this ‘to thy tent, oh Israel’ monetary policy which has jailed mankind away in hardship? Who is man competing with: angels or animals, or with just stupid self? Exactly what’s the mission and vision of all the cold competition and ego war between man and man, community and community, nation and nation?

Millennia upon millennia, man’s selfish tendencies have made matters worse. Man’s greed, hate and ungodliness have won only the booby prize. Longer, better and peaceful life lies in man stopping his perennial quest to outdo himself. Pyrrhic victory is a loss -to man: the life he destroys and the pains he spreads just to be number one add nothing to him!

Man has strayed too far but still can repair the untold damage he’s brought on himself and his world. He can replace his hate and greed and ego with love and justice and conscience. Utopia is embedded in the foregoing threesome -not in war, not in power, not in might. Or -one second, please- is man only a victim of a divine set-up: did nature wire man against himself?

God bless our world!

Ask The Boss spree

… Continued from last Monday

‘I can give some examples. Almost everyone in the United States believes in limited government, free market and individual liberty. The British Empire is all for trade. The Swedish ruling party, Hoyer, is committed to fiscal free market policies, etc.

‘Now, WHAT IS THE NIGERIAN IDEOLOGY? To rephrase that: are the Nigerian federation, citizens and political parties on one page? Is there one particular goal that Nigerians, irrespective of religious affiliation, agitate for?

‘This is the missing link in our pursuit of unity. With a national ideology, political antagonism wouldn’t exist, as everyone would be driven by the same vision. So, The Boss, do we really have a national ideology’?

My, my, my! See how much naked fire I am exposed to a la Ask The Boss, the Q & A rendezvous which has a thing for society and life. Still, no retreat no surrender. I remain committed to helping with answers to troubling puzzles, as I always have been and forever shall be!

To this strangely-long entry, let me first say that I intentionally allowed the question as he sent it to suit my response. Many thanks to Mr. Max for his entry which speaks to some things I have been meaning to discuss. One, why do some people ask questions. Two, how do they ask their questions, and three, do all questions deserve answers?

I’m grateful for the opportunity to veer off. Some people -many people really- ask questions other than to seek knowledge; sometimes -many times really- it is for purposes of either calling attention to a particular area, situation or person of interest that had been overlooked or to instigate debate. Secondly, framing some questions in a long, winding way removes nothing from their ‘questionness’. And, thirdly, yes all questions deserve answers but there again, just as the questioner can freestyle his question, the questionee also reserves the right to answer the way he elects.

Whether we accept it or yes, Mr. Henry Max has offered us food for thought. Sadly, it reminds us of how low we have sunk as a people, and thankfully of the possibilities we are capable of if we want. He wants us to take a second, more critical look at our country, which no matter how blindly patriotic we may want to be, is generally mocked the world over as the land of anything goes. We have created an Osmosis Republic where mediocrity has persistently been on horseback railroaded by an equally emptyheaded entourage and cabinet while excellence remains rooted to the sidelines as hangers-on, grinning and cheering.

That is our collective tragedy: a giant fit for Premier League stuck in Division 4 -and enjoying it. Alas, Mr. Max, our problem is not ideology -I mean, what have we done with our other positive energies? (population, manpower, market, etc.). Our challenge is orientation, and once we change it, EVERYTHING shall be added on to us. May Heaven grant Nigeria sense to do the needful!

(Concluded)