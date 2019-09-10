YESTERDAY was hell, bloody and a day never to witness again for many Nigerians. Whilst grappling with the challenge of maiming of scores of Nigerians at home by men of the underworld, a gory scenario reared its ugly head and was making the rounds in the mainstream media. Some Nigerians in diaspora who have taken South Africa as their second home were maimed and their property ransacked in a widely shared video clip.

Of course, that was not the first time lives would be hacked from Nigerians living in South Africa, and obviously may not be the last. Last week such happened. The week before the very last one, another xenophobic attack was recorded. However, what must have angered most Nigerians at home is the legitimacy such dastard act enjoys from the South African government on the one hand.

You need not be a fortune teller to understand this. The comment from a top government official in South Africa can explain better. The South African police is in bed with the killings. The South African judiciary is unperturbed with the ongoing xenophobic attacks. How many such assassins On the other hand is the docility, naivety and insensitivity on the part of Nigerian government. Just like in the Jonathan days when virtually all could predict what the state press release would look like after ravaging attacks by the Boko Haram, we are now familiar with the lines that would come from Buhari’s media handlers. “The presidency commiserates with the affected bla bla bla… We want to assure all that we are on top of the matter” or something to that effect has always been the mantra. It might interest you dear readers to know that our own President was spotted posing with the President of the Killer-South Africa, smiling and chuckling. At a time he should be hard on him? I mean it is an irony.