THE continuous killing of Nigerians in South Africa has certainly gone out of hands. In the last four years particularly, Nigerians and their businesses have come under severe xenophobic attacks with hundreds paying the supreme price. The gruesome killing of Nigerians has become a daily affair with no protection whatsoever from the South African government and her security agencies. Saying that the government has been paying lip service to the issue is stating the obvious.Every day on the social media, we see footages of Nigerians being beaten to death or burned alive in broad daylight with South Africans applauding. It is time to let them know that no group has the monopoly of violence. It is time to let them know that those who make peaceful coexistence impossible are only making a violent one inevitable. We are tired of turning the other cheek while the South African government looks the other way.

Since diplomatic efforts have failed to yield any positive result, those at home should take their destiny in their hands. And the number is increasing by the day. This cannot continue. When a handshake gets to the elbow, it is no longer a gesture of goodwill but an invitation to a fight. This is what the situation is presently. In a state of lawlessness as being witnessed in South Africa, it is unlawful to remain law-abiding. It is time they tasted the bitter pills they have passed down the throats of others. Nigerians should start returning or fight back. Those at home should wake up from their slumber.

It is such an unfortunate irony that the Blacks in South Africa have chosen to repay Nigeria and Nigerians with ingratitude after investing so much to liberate them from the throes of apartheid.

Those days in school, we were told that apartheid was a crime against humanity. In the same way, xenophobia is a crime against humanity. The madness in South Africa has gone on for too long. It needs to be halted. Nigerians should take their destiny in their own hands.

Lucky Ofodu Lagos