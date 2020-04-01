An Ethiopian airline was the first to bring us cheerful news when we are just beginning to accept that this pandemic is real.

And thrust our brothers from the horn of Africa, the Zion flight with medical donations from a caring Chinese billionaire, was celebrated in the Nigerian media.

The Ethiopians really know how to win the souls of Nigerians and the government. Pronto, the Nigerian airforce came into the picture and got the medical donations freighted to Abuja from lagos.

Many wondered and re wondered after all, lagos is epicenter, why not move the theater of covid 19 war to Lagos? Why move not essentials to Lagos, what is federal government task force on covid 19 doing in Abuja, and so forth.

Conspiracy theories? Well it’s a sign of gap in communication. So much talk from covid 19 task force and the reportage yet little effort to interpret the message.

The social media now took over half truth, outright conjures and full moon light hate speech and lies.

Then comes the ban on flights and closure of international and local borders. Who is allowed to fly or travel by road.

Kataka, confusion every where, no one is the authority, we are all the authority. A young lady fuel attendant asked me at a fuel station if she is exempted and another one in shopping mall which sells medical and food items requested my clearance.

Hey I, am I the authority? As a good citizen and careful not to mislead these innocent souls, explained the scenario first pointing out the importance of their work and service in the Frontline of this battle.

My prayers is that the government, this time Lagos governor did not deny my position and make me a carrier of fake news, because I could see the face of these young selfless Nigerians lit up.

Indeed, they are happy to sacrifice their time in service to Nigerians at this time yet they are worried about how to get to work at a time like this?

I really have no answers to this gap in managing the lock down protocols yet am convinced we shall scale through.

Then the Europeans in our country came up with request to evacuate their citizens. It didn’t bother us but why wait after we shut down our airports?

Qater airways still flying to 165 countries with open borders. Special flights for special people, customers of the airline caught up with the covid 19 reality. Sadly, no where is safe even climes with zero visitation cleverly begging for it so the pestilence can be over once and for all.

Heard the Bahrain human cargo from Iran and dumped in Abu Dhabi took special intervention to get their destination.

Germany offered military choppers to ferry sick french citizens to Germany for treatment, cuba offered its doctors to Italy.

Back home, Lagos governor was tactically preparing the 22million city dwellers for a lock down. Every day at briefings provided signs that covid 19 has entered the city.

From restrictions to churches, mosques, non essential business places, the wise Noahs in our midst knew the red flag will be flown at full mast.

In the midst of the rush and sweat to stock food items, bedlam took over. To listen to some radio stations will give you nightmares.

Fear of the unknown, various interpretation and medications. The negative effect of the world as a global village steered up its own conspiracies.

The world biggest economy and police man, USA was run aground by covid 19. Every where covid 19 jaga jaga. We caught the bug, fear and anxiety overwhelmed us.

Where’s our President, 200 million Nigerians, groaned for the president of Africa most populous black nation for care and protection.

Governor sanwo-olu got a life saver attention from the president, the banks offered help, everyone his brothers keeper, though more of stories on front pages of newspapers than verifiable testimonials.

Then president Buhari spoke, caring and authoritative. Tears and anxiety disappeared and the Thomas in our midst still want the president to come to oyingbo market, from there to Kano market and ochanja market to address them.

While the lock down of lagos, Abuja and ogun on the plate and need to get clarification, the isrealis and Americans brought a fresh dimension.

The Zion flights to these nations made many to think we are doomed. Well, the covid 19 fire is no respecter of Peoples and nations, colour or Creed, so let them go as they are not our Ebenezer!!

Who is like unto thee o lord, among the gods of this pandemic, who is like unto thee who delivers to the uttermost?

Zion flights or not, covid 19 cannot defeat us, 200 million people with Merely seven test centres, we trust in the Lord our people shall not be picked dead off the streets in nigeria.

Instead of bringing us help, the Europeans, Americans and others waiting in the wings are spreading fear and anxiety through their Zion flights.

We know our friends now and the enemies within who divert medicine and food meant for the sick and poor to their house. Evil shall not depart from their homes.

Nigerians, please stay safe and strong. This pandemic is the Lord’s battle. See you next week.