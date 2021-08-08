From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

TheTheatre Commander (TC) of the counter-insurgency operation in the northeast, Maj Gen Christopher Musa said training of military troops in operation would enhance their overall performances in the battlefieldd.

Gen Musa disclosed at the graduation of batch 3 participants of the Theatre’s in-house train-the-Trainer course at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Spokesman of the theatre, Col Ado Isa in a statement on Sunday

said the theatre commander harps on necessity for regular training to prepare troops against unsuspected enemy approach. .

“Training is considered as a matter of necessity to finetune the attitude and conduct of troops in reacting to unsuspected enemy approach, antics and mode of operation in the ongoing fight against insurgency,” the TC was quoted as saying.

He commended the instructors for their untiring efforts, contributions and commitment towards the training. He also lauded the course participants for their readiness to learn.

“Training is the bedrock of every army, and the idea is for you to go back and impart the knowledge to officers and soldiers in your various locations to enhance optimal performance,” the theatre commander said.

The event was attended by the Deputy Theatre Commander, Maj Gen Ibrahim Jallo, the acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division/ Commander Sector 1 OPHK, Brig Gen Abdulwahab Eyitayo and other component commanders.