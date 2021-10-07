From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Theatre Commander of the Counter-insurgency operation, Maj Gen Christopher Musa has charged military officers in the Nigerian Army War College to develop realistic strategies for counter-terrorism operation in the northeast and other military operation across the country.

Gen Musa gave the charge in Maiduguri on Thursday during the visit of participants, Course 5, 2021 Nigerian Army War College to the Operation Hadin Kai (counter-insurgency) headquarters.

“Whatever operational module you have to do here, do bear in mind that you might be the one to implement so do what is realistic. We have to dig deep because the war is changing,” he said

He also harped on the need to improve the capacities of Junior officers and soldiers. He noted the gap between officers and soldiers was very wide.

Commandant of the Army War College, Maj Gen Solomon Odounwa said the participants were visiting the theatre to seek how they can expand studies on military operation in the northeast.

“We are here to see how we can contribute to what you are doing and to lay foundation for our young officers who will be our military commanders in the nearest future,” he disclosed

He said the college had been monitoring the development at the theatre and the successes recorded despite the challenges including difficult terrain.

Director of War at the college, Brig Gen Alkali said the institute was established in August 2017 to train educational leaders of the NA with various modules including military contribution to existing operations, peace building among others.

He said the college has mandate to produce well trained military officers as future operational leaders. He said the Course 5 participants include 30 military officers including four allied forces from Niger, Togo, DR Congo and Liberia

The participants are expected to hold operational briefings with the theatre commander.

