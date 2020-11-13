After a successful production of six plays, namely, ‘Loud Whispers’, ‘Isale Eko’, ‘Oba Esugbayi’, ‘3some’, ‘Emotan’, and ‘Aremu’, Joseph Edgar’s Duke of Shomolu Productions’ rich theatre tradition returns this December with ‘Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again’, a beautifully written anthology of works running the whole gamut of emotions.

This family-friendly production will run for two days – Dec 25 and 26, 2020 – at the serene The Finery, Probyn Road Ikoyi, Lagos.

Directed by Segun Adefila, with William Benson serving as Coordinating Director, Dr Ibiene Ogolo, Mofoluwake Edgar and Olisa Adibua co Executive Producers, and featuring a cast of professional actors including Patrick Diabuah, kelvin Mary Ndukwe, Kemi Bickersteth and the hugely talented Chantal Edgar, the show will engage the audience by showing them life, their life through the eyes of the Duke of Shomolu.

Although, a skeletal version was shown by Segun Adefila in his Arts Place in Bariga, recently, audiences will be seeing it for the very first time in its robust form.

According to Edgar, this is a different production, “from cast to the venue which is the lush gardens nestled in upper class Ikoyi to the dress code prescribed for attendees and the celebration of prominent Nigerians who have supported the Duke of Shomolu and Nigerian theatre by extension.

“‘Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again’ is a beautifully written anthology of works running the whole gamut of emotions ranging from excitement at life down to the sharp pain of sorrow occasioned by the loss of a loved one. “The monologue will serve as a soothing balm on society just emerging from the ravages of the pandemic serving as a guide and serve as an arrowhead on the way to self-reawakening. They will provide unusual entertainment while addressing issues of life and living.”