The love for jewelry is quite individual. But for fans of Hip Hop and Rap music it is not just about music.

It also becomes a way of life. Jewelry made by 6 Ice is synonymous to those who like the Hip Hop lifestyle. The company is breaking all the stereotypes with its unique designs that are being loved by the customers.

Exciting Offers

6 Ice is not just offering premium quality products but is also ensuring that a healthy relationship with customers is established. In one such effort it organizes a monthly giveaway on Instagram. Top 5 winners get $1000 each.

Unique Jewelry

The products made by 6 Ice are highly unique. They stand out not just in terms of their design but also in terms of how they are made. These products are made in a detailed process which eliminates errors and designs come out flawless. There is no compromise on quality. The 18K gold is coated five times PVD. There is a replacement policy if customers aren’t satisfied.

Trust Is Built

6 Ice has been working hard on building trust with the consumers. The scheme of Instagram giveaways is one such effort. The focus is on giving premium quality products to jewelry lovers. Their jewelry is getting extremely popular among men and women. This reflects the trust that the company has earned. This is a learning lesson for all the companies on how to build a relationship with customers.