From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Chairman of the Katsina State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Campaign Council, Senator Ibrahim Umar Tsauri, has said there are no factions in the party, describing such claims as falsehoods.

The denial comes on the heels of a pronouncement by a former state chairman of the party Hon. Salisu Majigiri, that former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema, along with some other members belong to a faction of the party.

Speaking at Mai’Adua Local Government Area on Wednesday during the governorship campaign tour of the area, Tsauri said that “there is nothing like faction in Katsina PDP, it does not exist.

“The party leadership is supreme and it will not hesitate to sanction anyone who flouts its rules.”

He urged Katsina people to vote for the PDP at all levels during the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing the rally earlier, the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado, said Nigeria was on the verge of collapse as a result of what he described as poor administration by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lado, who received an unspecified number of defectors from the APC and the New Nigeria People’s Party into the PDP, said that “the APC misrule has inflicted hardship on Nigerians by reversing the progress gained during the 16 years of PDP administration.

“I assure you that with the unveiling of Atiku Abubakar’s five-point agenda of solutions to Nigeria’s challenges if given the opportunity, Nigerians will smile again.”