From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, has said without justice, fairness and equity, there can never be peace.

The cleric, who advised Nigerian leaders to always exhibit caution and make the fear of God their watchword, said Nigeria has all it takes to be a great nation .

He said Nigeria is a complex nation with different ethnic, religious and socio-cultural background, adding that with its endowed human and materials resources, if properly harnessed together, the country would join comity of great states and dust off the present hardships that has bedevilled the nation.

He said a society devoid of justice, oppression will take the centrestage, noting that for the country to be great, it needs justice, fairness and mutual respect for one and another in all segment of the divide in the society.

The CAN president who said the present generation of people are sophisticatedly educated said it was no longer easy to use old trick to deceive people and get away with it.

He berated the Federal Government for its inability to complete the over 200kms Abuja-Lokoja highway that has been under construction since 15 years, saying it was a shame on the nation.

He spoke in Lokoja at the official inauguration of Government House chapel for Christian worshippers built by the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello

Governor Bello who was represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, said he thanked God for giving them the wisdom and strength to construct a chapel for Christian denomination in the seat of government.