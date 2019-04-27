Easter 2019 has come and gone. And so was the Good Friday, the day to remember the vicarious death of our Lord Jesus Christ. Four months ago, we celebrated Christmas, His birth. Babies are born to live but He was born to die. People die because of sickness but He was crucified on the cross. People are executed for the crime they committed, but He, for that of others. May our generation appreciate God for this great sacrifice! May our generation reflect on this great love!

Proverbs 30:11-14, talks about, “A Generation that curses their fathers”. It set me thinking, how someone can curse his dad. It occurred to me then that the cursing may not always be by words. Some fathers are in the grave because of their children. They would have lived longer if their children had listened to them. A father is older than his children. If children know this, they will be listening to their dads, except where sin is involved. In that case, the children will refuse their parents’ bidding without hurting God.

There is a way a child will behave and people will heap blames on his parents for not taking proper care in his upbringing. Imagine a situation, where something is stolen, and the first suspect is the Pastor’s son! “Did Sam come here today?” Some- body might ask. If he did, you may not need to en- quire again, who the thief was. In some cases, he might not even be the per- son that stole it. He has for sure, cursed his parents. Is it not cursing the parents, if a child is known to be an armed robber? Can his dad worth anything again? Can he sleep if he hears that thieves are being paraded by the Police? Can he rebuke any child for any wrong doing?

Last month, we gave a ride to a youth we had never met before. Interview- ing him, we discovered that he is a child of God. “This coming Easter, buy something for your dad,” I told him. He accepted. I remembered immediately that the same Scripture talks also about a generation that does not bless their mothers. I told him to extend the gesture to his mum. I respect women a lot because of my wife. If I travel by public transport,