Politicians are not the ones who are going to save Nigeria. I am not saying this to make any professional politician feel that their role is not important. Their role is important. But it should not be the dominant role. When a nation considers politicians as the dominant players who will shape the nation’s destiny, a big mistake is made. The great nations of this world are built by various groups; all of them with a strong desire to perfect their institu- tions. It is not through political means alone, but by the collective capabilities and capacities of those who manage the institutions.

I cannot sit here and tell you that there is a formula to change what we see on the ground today. But I know that God has not forgotten Nigeria, neither has He stopped favouring Nigeria as a country. With time, right would prevail over wrong; greed and selfishness will give way to the love of others; power of love will replace the love of power at critical leader- ship levels. And the people would become the beneficiaries of the great blessings that God has endowed this country with.

I am not a politician. I have never been a politician and I will never be a politician. I am interested in the politics of the nation. I am interested in political parties, more because of what parties should stand for, which is meaningful ideologies. I am interested in knowing who means well for this nation and how they are elected. I am interested in how people are governed and what opportunities are provided for them to live good lives. I will support organisations that mean well for the nation and her people. I will support programmes that will drive the economy in the direction that will bring good to the people. But the level of poverty among our people today saddens me, to the extent that Nigerians have become beggars in their own land. This is not the kind of environment that would bring the joy that our Creator promised us as His children for our mortal existence. God does not want us to suffer. He has not created us to suffer. God’s purpose for us is to have joy. For this God has blessed the land. He has not pronounced the blessing upon the land for just a few, but for all Nigerians. So what we ought to be thinking about is how we are going to get to the point where we would have that blessing and joy.