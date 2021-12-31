From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commended citizens of the state and Nigerians alike for their resilience in the face of daunting security and economic Challenges in the past year, 2021.

Governor Ortom, in a message through his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, to usher in the new year, said that citizens demonstrated their indomitable spirit for survival against unabating security and harsh economic situation that was compounded by the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

“The year 2021 was no doubt challenging. But I’m happy our people rose to the occasion. The lessons of the past year will serve as a useful instrument that will guide us to fruition in the years ahead, the Governor stated.

The Governor thanked the Benue people for standing by him through thick and thin, promising that the interest, welfare and wellbeing of Benue people remains his firm commitment, mission and purpose throughout the days of his administration.

Governor Ortom further promised that his government will continue to implement policies, programmes and projects that have direct and positive impact on the citizens adding, “this new year will restore hope and confidence in our land.

The Governor called on the people of the state to be vigilant against terrorists who have continued to wreck our communities, displace our people from their ancestral lands and rendered them displaced in their fatherland.

He also advised individuals and groups to ensure that they cooperate with the security agencies so as to keep our state free from criminal activities of the terrorists gangs.

“In doing so, you must endeavour to give useful information to government through security operatives in order to nip any threat in the bud.”

Ortom who noted that it was necessary to ensure smooth and orderly society as the nation approaches the 2023 general elections, reminded the people of the state to make informed and right choices during election by choosing the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the next elections to rebuild the country from the misrule of the APC led government.

While wishing the citizens a peaceful and prosperous new year, the Governor called for the cooperation of all in the discharge of their duties, reiterating that his administration will leave Benue State better than he met it.