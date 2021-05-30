From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa Central senatorial candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the 2019 elections, Mr Festus Daunmiebi has dismissed reports of crisis in the party in the state.

Daunmiebi speaking in an interview in Yenagoa insisted that there is no faction in the state chapter of the party.

While he acknowledged that there could be aggrieved members of the party, he noted that there could be misunderstandings which is normal.

” We have a leader in the person of Chief Timipre Sylva and he pilot the affairs of this party effectively and let me put it on record that we should not as person forget where we are coming from. Even the APC party Constitution is clear, in the place where there is no governor from the party in a State, the former governor if there is any from that state is the leader and Chief Sylva is the only former governor we have in the APC in Bayelsa State and a serving Minister. So what is bringing up all these issues of alleged factions or no factions? There are no factions in APC Bayelsa State. There is about to be crisis but I don’t call them crisis, I called them misunderstandings, I’m not aware of misunderstandings, I cannot pretend”

On the alleged trade-off of the victory of the party in the governorship election and the reported rift between the party’s governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon and Sylva, he said it is unfair to accused Sylva of sabotaging the victory of the party.

“ I am not here to speak whether both leaders have misunderstandings or not but like I said, there are bound to be misunderstandings but even if there is one but one issue as a person I don’t want to entertain is that Chief Timipre Sylva traded with the victory of Chief David Lyon and the APC as alleged.

“This is a man who went to my brother and ally Chief David Lyon in his house to say come and contest the governorship, Chief Lyon was not ready to contest but Sylva persuaded him and set in place the machinery that led to our victory.

“Do you know what it’s take to defeat a sitting government, it goes beyond popularity, it’s goes beyond money and so many factors are involved. So how will Chief Sylva wait until his party emerges victorious then now hand it over to the opposition, let’s not forget that Chief Sylva and former Governor Seriake Dickson of the PDP are not friends politically and in Bayelsa State even today there are two political families, it is either you are under Seriake Dickson political structure or you are in Chief Timipre Sylva political structure.

According to him, APC would emerge stronger and poised to offer a credible opposition after the resolution of all misunderstanding in the party.