The Sun newspaper published last Saturday, May 25, 2019, about a man, whose ‘houseboy’ died and he felt bad, very bad for it. His wife could not understand why it was so with him, considering the fact that she has been pregnant, which came after their thirteen years in marriage. All the discussions she raised concerning her pregnancy did not excite him. One night, he lifted the veil, and confessed to her that their dead ‘houseboy’ was really his son, born out of wedlock. He apologized for concealing it all the years.

He told her that he was afraid of how she might react, when she would know that the boy was his son. His fear was that she might harm him. Confessing to her also that he is impotent, and could not be responsible for her pregnancy, he pleaded with her in tears, “Please, who is responsible for it?”

Aunty, also in tears, was alleged to have confessed to him that the dead ‘houseboy’, who he said was his son, was responsible for it. To cover it up, so as to sustain their marriage, it was alleged that she confessed that she murdered him. From that moment, things have fallen apart between the couple and the centre could no longer hold. Uncle was reputed to have been speaking like a fellow, who has lost it all, nothing seems to please him again. He had wanted to give his son, who he compelled to disguise as a houseboy, a good education. The youth, who was in the process of entering the university, accepted to be a houseboy in his father’s house! Only a few youths of his type would accept that.

“If the youth was all that nice, why did he accept to sleep with his step-mother?” You may ask. Aunty admitted that she was the person, who seduced him. Her hope of being pregnant from her husband was lost after twelve years of unfruitful marriage with him, and that the menopause was threatening seriously. In her reckoning, it was a matter of twelve months. She complained to one of her friends, who sold the idea of looking for a youth to do the bad job with her. It was alleged that her demonic adviser claimed that she deceived her husband in the same way for their three children. This is it. When you tell me your friend, I will be able to know the type of person you are. Can a woman, who advises her friend to commit adultery, be a friend? Can a woman, who had her children through adultery, be a friend?

After acquiring the ‘hows’ of making babies from her evil friend, Aunty sat down for the implementation. Apart from getting pregnancy from a youth, she advised her not to disclose it to him when it occurred. She confessed that she started by ‘bribing’ the innocent youth through various types of gifts. There was nothing strange she gave him, which a wife cannot give to someone living in her house. What I cannot imagine was how she made her intention known to a houseboy sweeping her house, washing her plates, cleaning her shoes, et cetera! For whatever thing she did or did not do, there must be a point when the youth would understand her intention. To the woman, he remained their houseboy, but to him, he was aware that she was his stepmother. I wonder why he should succumb to sleep with his stepmother.

Joseph, in the Bible, turned down such advances from his Madam. When the pressure was getting beyond him, he played the coward by taking to his heels. Were the people in Aunty’s family going to Church? Did they hear the Gospel? What did they do with it? It is possible to be taking good care of one’s children without caring for their spiritual wellbeing. What happened in this family was the payback!

Why should Aunty murder, as it was alleged, the youth, she had corrupted and also benefitted from, in meeting her pressing need? Why should the mere covering of her evil deeds from her husband, cost the life of someone? Why should she, a woman, have no regard in pouring away human blood? She might not have known the injunction in the Bible, that whosoever covers his sin shall not prosper! Her evil deeds have not and will not prosper her.

You may despise Uncle for having a child outside wedlock, but among those despising him, may be some, who might have flushed theirs in the toilet, not allowing their mistresses to give birth to the babies. Sin is not because a woman is pregnant outside marriage but the thing that brought about the pregnancy – sex outside marriage! Uncle, disguising his son as a houseboy, must have involved telling lies, which is a sin. I thank God for his alleged confession to his wife about it and also about his impotency. We may accuse him of causing his son’s death through his belated confession, but the good news is that God has not given him up. If he turns to Him in penitence and pleads for mercy, He will forgive him. There is no sin God cannot forgive.

There was really too much hide-and-seek game in the life of the couple. We thank God that after listening to her husband’s confession, Aunty made hers to him, which she followed up by making the same to the Pastor. I wonder why a reporter was also there. It is possible that some of the people, who had read the publication or are reading this write-up, might have done similar or worst things. It does not matter. God is ever ready to forgive us so long as we repent of our sins and then plead for His forgiveness, promising that we will not go back to our vomit. In the Old Testament, God covered confessed sins but with us, He wipes them away.

When we commit any sin, we must accept that we have done so. It induces heart-felt confession. If we refuse to confess, there is nothing that God will do and our relationship with Him will remain broken, in spite of our sacrificial services to Him as well as long days of fasting and prayers. The only thing that will open the door of our relationship with Him is repentance and forsaking of our sinful deeds.

I wonder the type of human being Aunty’s adviser is. Review once again, her three evil advices: commit adultery, conceal the pregnancy from the person and then murder him! Imagine! It is unfortunate that a friend would give such a wicked advice to her friend, and that she would accept it. That evil adviser is not free from the wrath of God. As it was reputed that she has three children, who she conceived outside wedlock, she needs to repent of it and make the necessary confession to God and to her husband she cheated. We thank God, that there is no sin God cannot forgive.

