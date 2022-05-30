From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A justice of the Appeal Court, Justice Steve Adah, has called for an end to the incessant killings across the country, stressing that all hands must be on deck to put an end to the ugly trend.

He made the call at the weekend in Makurdi the Benue State capital, during the dedication of four books written by Evangelist Lydia Idoko, wife of former Chief Judge of Benue State, late Justice Alhassan Idoko.

The four books are; ‘Power of Godly Enthusiasm’, Miracles of 28 Days Daily, Anger: Momentary Madness, Avoid it, (Vol.2)’ and ‘Totally Subdue Works of the Flesh.’

“I want to say to us in Nigeria that there must be an end to some of the ugly things we hear and see. Everyday does not pass in this country now, without us hearing that some people are killed.

“When I woke up this morning, I heard that there was an uprising in Bauchi, and I said, what! Again! Burning and all that sorts. So, this supposed not to continue. It must end and I know that the Lord will put a stop to it.”

Justice Adah noted that for every innocent soul that is killed, the killers have succeeded in aborting the plan of God for that soul on earth.

“That person who was killed may be the one that has been sent to be our Moses to take us out of this depression or out of the crises that we have. But they have ended that life and so, what becomes of our country?

“He may have been the person sent with an assignment to locate cure for some ailments that have no cure, and when you do that, you have aborted the plan of God for our generation. And when they are killed abruptly, unlawfully, illegally, those who killed them are destroying what God has set for the rising of our community. So, there is a need for us to pray for Nigeria and for these things to end,” Adah said.

He noted that the four books written by Evangelist Idoko have been designed to inspire the readers to overcome certain challenges they might be facing in life.

Adah commended Evangelist Lydia Idoko who is founder of Faith Women Fellowship (FWF) Ministry for her resilient spirit in the last 36 years of starting the ministry and her love for writing inspirational books.

On his part, President, Tito Group of Companies, Asiwaju Isaac Akinkunmi who was Chairman of the occasion, in his keynote address, appreciated the author of the books for burning the night candle to enrich the spiritual beings of believers in four thought-provoking and inspiring books that will make them more spiritually inclined.

“She has dug deep into the archives and encyclopaedia to show us the

possible ramification of uncontrolled anger, enthusiasm believer should develop in serving the Creator, the

importance of starting everyday with God and

seeking the face of the Almighty in everything we want to do as depicted in ‘Miracle of 28-Day

Daily Prayer’.”

Earlier in her welcome address, author of the books, Evangelism Idoko said her aim for writing books is to help inculcate sound biblical discipline and the importance of spiritual values in humanity in order to enjoy God’s kind of life.

She thanked all her mentors, sponsors, encouragers and friends of her family and ministry for always standing by her to ensure that she fulfills God’s purpose for her generation.

