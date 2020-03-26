For star actress Beverley Naya, who relocated to Nigeria from the UK over a decade ago, despite recording many successes in Nollywood, there have been times she was so disappointed she felt like quitting.

During the photo shoot for Kathryn Fathegha’s 2 Weeks in Lagos in which she acts the lead alongside Ghallywood’s Mawuli Gavour, Naya agreed that there has been a lot of growth in the industry for which she’s grateful. “But there have been times I felt like ‘oh my God, I can’t do this anymore!’ But when I look back today, I am happy I saw it through and it has really paid off. Today, I am in a place in my career where I am very content and happy, as I diversify as well. It has been an exciting journey,” the thespian posited.

What was it like playing Mawuli Gavour’s lover in the movie? Naya responded: “It was really great! 2 Weeks in Lagos is a fantastic movie, which tells the story of two people that meet in Lagos and fall in love. The movie deals with all the conflicts that they experience because both families do not see eye to eye.”

What were her challenges playing the lead? “I had no major challenge. I really enjoyed working with the cast and crew. It was exciting playing alongside Mawuli Gavour. I always enjoy working with him. And of course, there was Aunty Joke who played my mum and Jide Kosoko who played my dad. The set was awesome! It was an ensemble cast and we had some of the biggest names in the industry. There was never a dull moment. It was always fun and great bonding with all the actors.”

The movie hits cinemas March 26.