From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor-Elect, Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday, said there won’t be fanfare during his inauguration on March 17.

He said funds for such would be used to address more important development issues in the state.

Soludo made it clear he had adopted an open governance model that would guarantee transparency and accountability to Ndi Anambra; insisting his administration would not waste the state’s resources on jamborees.

He spoke during the inauguration of his 80-man transition committee, led by Mrs. Obiageli Ezekwesili at Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor said he would move from the inauguration venue to his office and from there to the slums in Onitsha and environs, particularly Okpoko community where he plans to clean up.

He said those who would be appointed into the government must be ready to work as “there is no time to waste,” saying he was determined to revamp Anambra’s economy and place the state on the global map. I’ll be heading to Okpoko immediately after the inauguration. I’ll put in eight hours of work immediately after the inauguration. Don’t expect fanfare because it won’t take place,” he said.

Soludo promised to finish the works started by Governor Willie Obiano and then initiate new ones; adding that he would source for competent hands that would help to develop the state irrespective of where they come from.