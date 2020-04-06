Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra Government has dispelled rumour that it was planning a total lockdown as part of efforts to check the spread of COVID-19.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, in a statement refuted the rumour and also described as false reports that food markets and those rendering essential services would be to closedown.

“A lot of people have in the last couple of hours been calling government officials in Anambra State to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the rumour that there will be a lockdown in the state from 9am tomorrow, Monday, April 6, 2020.

“Those peddling the rumour allege that no vehicles will be allowed to move within the state and that food and pharmaceutical as well as medical markets will from 9am tomorrow no longer be permitted to operate. In other words, the state will be on lockdown. This rumour is false and unfounded. The government has not changed its policy on the measures taken to protect our people from the coronavirus which is devastating the world, including Nigeria.”