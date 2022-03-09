From John Adams, Minna

The former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism and Chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, has given his assessment on the current state of security in the state, concluding that, if the situation does not improve, there will be no elections in the state in 2023.

He added that if elections are allowed to take place in the state under the current situation, such elections would not be credible.

Reacting to the escalating security crisis in the last one month, with the latest killing of over 60 vigilantes on Monday night in Rijau, Tungan Magajiya and Sakaba, Vatsa said that ‘the entire state is now home to terrorists and bandits.’

The former publicity secretary of APC in the state argued that ‘if five out of the nine local government areas in Niger East and five of the eight local government areas of Niger North are under the control of the terrorists/bandits, and with their recent unsuccessful invasion of Niger South, where will the elections take place.’

Vatsa disclosed that about nine political wards each from Shiroro, Munya, Rafi and Paikoro local government areas have been deserted by the people with over 10,000 Internally Displaced People (IDP) from these wards taking refuge across the state.

‘Will INEC create another voters registers for these people in IDP camps or it will de-enfranchise them. Will such elections be said to be credible when people have been sacked from their place of registration?’

According to Vatsa, while the situation seems to have overwhelmed the state government after spending enormous resources, the Federal Government has continued to pay lip service to the whole security situation in the state, adding that the military operation against the Terrorists that was ordered by Mr President is yet to see the light of the day.

He described as wicked and insane, the gruesome murder of over 60 vigilante members from Sakaba (Kebbi State) and Rijau and Tungan Magajiya (Niger state) on Monday night by the Terrorists, stressing that ‘human life is now cheaper than anything else in Nigeria because some people are above the law of the land.’

He warned the Federal Government to take the security situation in the state very serious because ‘if Niger state does not have peace, the federal capital will also not sleep with her eyes closed due to the proximity.’