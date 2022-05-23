From John Adams, Minna

Ekiti State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, said the party has only five presidential aspirants, including himself, describing the remaining as just pretenders.

He, however, did not give names of the other four main contenders, but added that from the campaign so far, it was easy to separate the contenders from the pretenders.

The Ekiti State governor spoke in Minna, Niger State when addressing APC delegates at the Government House. He said he can remake Nigeria without unmaking the country, stressing that Nigeria would be restored to its place as the giant of Africa.

He also maintained that women would be given priority in his administration, saying he would work towards restoring the faith of Nigerians to project Nigeria.