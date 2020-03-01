Omoniyi Salaudeen

Mallam Abdulkarim Daiyabu is a former president of Kano Chamber of Commerce and Industry and national leader of the Movement for Justice in Nigeria.

In this interview, he examined the socio-economic challenges confronting the country and the way forward.

What is your assessment of the recent rerun elections in Kano and some other parts of the country?

As far as I am concerned, any situation that prevails depends on the wishes of the people. And that is why we are always willing for good. Democracy, they say, is a game of number. Politics is about public relations. As far as I am concerned, from 1999 till date, what we have been practicing is not democracy. Chief Obafemi Awolowo had said in 1983 when the presidential election was massively rigged that “the worse of civilian government is better than the best of military government”, which was why he allowed Shehu Shagari to continue until the military intervened three months after. I don’t think there is anybody in Nigeria who is ready to make such sacrifice. For those of us who know the politics of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Aminu Kano, and the rest of them, we are worried that many things have gone bad. We are only hoping that things will change for the better. Most of the people in government are criminals, only a negligible few are innocent.

You are painting a picture of hopelessness here?

(Cuts in)…Hopelessness to the extent of all the wrong things that are happening in the country now. But there are still good people among us. A change is imminent. Even the president said it that change begins with him. Together we can fight for the necessary correction. Even if it is not well, we have to make it well for him. Masses are complaining about the situation. I am very hopeful that sooner than later, a change will come. When a situation gets this bad, there is a solution nearby. Let’s be hopeful. It is only when you know you have a problem that you work to solve it. Now that generally people know that the country is sick, we are looking for a medicine to heal it. And by the grace of God, we shall get cure. When you know you have a problem, you are half way to solving it. For me, the fact that everybody now knows that many things are going wrong is enough. Many things are wrong in the Villa, many things are wrong in the judiciary, many things are wrong in the Senate and the House of Representatives, many things are wrong in the states and local governments, many things are wrong among the security agencies, many things are going wrong everywhere. And now that we have realized that, we have to wake up and make it right. There are still good people among us. We have to seek out the good people among us to replace the bad ones.

Many people have said that the security architecture of the country is no longer working. What would you suggest as a way out of the quagmire?

I have been in politics since the days of Obafemi Awolowo and Mallam Aminu Kano. I had also contested for the Senate and governorship more than once. I only hope and believe justice shall prevail. Buhari should examine the kind of people that have been in his government from 2015 till date. Have they done well in the way he expected? If not, what is his next line of action? There are several reports about security and economy. Now is the time for him to bring them out for implementation.

Are you suggesting that a reform of the economy can resolve security problem?

If the economy is going well, the insecurity will go down. If you have nothing to do to earn a living, you may think of different things. But if you are busy with something, you will have no time to think evil.

Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has given an indication that there may be a review of the salaries and allowances of the lawmakers in the National Assembly. Is this the right time to do an upward review?

My friend, as long as we have this crop of people in power, we are going nowhere.

Some people have also stressed the need for a national debate on how to evolve a workable electoral system. Do you subscribe to it?

If there is anything one can do, it is for the general public to agitate for a reform of security agencies, judiciary and the law itself.

But that can only come after the tenure of the present crop of elected office holders. Isn’t it?

It is up to you to wait for the next four years. You may wish to die before tomorrow; it is up to you. I am sure some changes can even start tomorrow.

Are you looking at a mass revolution?

There can be a social revolution whereby people who are considered to be bad are trained to become good ones. The essence of government everywhere in the world is to protect lives, health, wealth and integrity. Most of the people in power are not politicians. They don’t know about the politics of Mallam Aminu Kano or Chief Obafemi Awolowo. They are doing things in their own way. Having been with Aminu Kano and Obafemi Awolowo, I can see the difference. The difference is clear.

Would you say our elections are true reflection of the wishes of the people?

Let the people come and tell the world whether they are satisfied or not. But as far as I am concerned, I am not a lawyer to know the secret behind the elections concluded by the INEC and all maneuvers or whatever you call it. It is very unfortunate that while we had all the security agencies in place they still allowed criminals to manipulate the process to win the elections. If the DSS could allow criminals to become leaders, then only God knows where we are heading. No wonder there is abject poverty, hunger and disease everywhere because of the kind of people who are ruling the country. It is up to the people to come out to say whether they are satisfied or not.

Did you observe any irregularity at the polling centre where you voted?

I was not even in town when they were voting. But when things have become so damaged like this, one has to be very careful of what one does.

So, you didn’t vote?

I did during the gubernatorial and presidential elections, but for this kind of rerun or whatever you call it, I didn’t go out to vote because I didn’t believe it was anything to go by. Besides, it was not a general election.

When the six governors of the Southwest recently launched the region’s security outfit known Amotekun, there were lots of hues and cries. But it appears people are now coming to terms with the reality of the security challenge facing the country. Is that the way to go?

This is a very good question. If anybody believes in Nigeria as a country, he will bring about suggestion on how to solve the security problem that concerns the whole country. But if you choose to bring security for yourselves and forget other people, then I don‘t think you believe in the common interest of the populace. Most of those people calling themselves Awoists were not as close to Awolowo as I was close to him. When he was alive, he invited me to his house in Okene and conducted me round with his wife, showed me his library, told me his problem and predicaments, which nobody else knew about. So, if they care for the entire country, they should bring the idea to the country at large and convince the people to accept the idea so that peace and security can prevail.

Do you subscribe to the idea of community policing as a better way of policing the country?

Whatever you do, if you cannot factor in those in the leadership of the country, you are only wasting your time because they have groomed so many people to help destroy the country. Those people who took over the country from Muhammadu Buhari in August 1985 started destroying the country. They allocated oil well to themselves, their friends and their cronies. They are still powerful because they have money. Even those around Buhari are subjects of blackmail of those people.