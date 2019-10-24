LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara State Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi on Thursday stressed the need to restructure the Nation to a part of glory just as he added that the present setting will not achieve the required results.

Mr Alabi stated this in Ilorin while receiving the Spiritual Father and Chairman, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church World wide, Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye in his office.

The Deputy Governor was of the view that the present arrangement could make political leaders not to record the needed success adding that the present administration would do it best to turn around the State for the betterment of the people.

He noted that the State Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has good intentions to develop the State on a part of greatness calling on the people to continue to pray for the administration.

Mr Alabi called on religious leaders to encourage their members to participate in politics and also collect their Permanent Voters Card to have a say in who lead them.

“I met Baba before the election and he specifically told me that we will win, that really gives me joy coupled with the prayer” he added.

The Deputy Governor called on the people to change their mindset and attitude to move the Nation forward.

He emphasised that only prayer could turn the situation in the Country around charging the Church not to relent in their prayer for the government and the Nation.

The Spiritual Father, Prophet Abidoye congratulated the government on its success and advised those in positions of authority not to forget their electioneering promises to the masses.

Prophet Abidoye charged the government to let the welfare of the masses be their priorities.

The Cleric called for total renovation of C&S College, Sabo-Oke, Ilorin and highlighted activities of the seventy ninth International Conference beginning from the third to tenth of next month at its headquarters, Galilea Land, Orile Igbon.