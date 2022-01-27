From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The new chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Anambra State, Comrade Humphrey Nwafor, has said that there’s no crisis in the state’s chapter of the union.

He said that the little disaffection that came up recently had been resolved following his election as the new chairman of the NLC. He said that the union under his watch would ensure the protection of workers’ interests at all times.

Nwafor stated this at a press conference held at the NLC secretariat in Awka, the state capital. The media chat was also attended by some of the past leaders of the union and other stakeholders.

He explained that the former chairman’s reported retirement from the civil service on 16th September 2020 made his position vacant as stipulated in article 20(2) of the NLC constitution.

“In violation of the constitution, the state government in a written letter sent to him, made it clear that he would no longer be recognized as the NLC chairman in the state.

“In a meeting held by all chairmen and secretaries of labour unions operating in Anambra State on the 9th of December 2021 organised by staff in charge of industrial relations in the office of the Head of Service in the state under the instruction of the immediate past Head of Service, Mr Harry Udu, had in attendance the key players and state secretaries of various industrial unions.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The meeting presided over by the SSG, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, advised the affiliate unions in the NLC to converge and elect a leader according to the NLC constitution, stating that there is no going back on the subject matter with regards to the NLC constitution. He also urged the NLC to be properly and legally constituted like the TUC.

“The then Head of Service, Mr Udu, urged the meeting to expedite action to make way for the physical introduction of leaders of NLC, TUC and JNC to the incoming head of service, Mrs Theodora Igwegbe, as she will be working with the information handed over to her.

“The SSG speaking at the meeting, urged the comrades to unite and elect a leader to save NLC Anambra State from collapsing totally.

“The Union stated that all chairmen and secretaries of industrial unions convened on the Friday, 17th December 2021 for the scheduled meeting at the labour house which had in attendance the chairmen and secretaries of industrial unions with state secretaries of various industrial unions.

“It was in the meeting that Jude Igwebuike in a motion, declared the position of chairman of NLC of the state vacant as a result of the retirement of Comrade Nnubia from public service of the state.

“It was stated that at the end of the nominations according to constitution, Comrade Humphrey Emeka Nwafor emerged as the new elected chairman of NLC”, the union explained.