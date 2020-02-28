Zika Bobby

Stakeholders in Ugbene Community, Awka North Local Government area of Anambra State, have said that there is no crisis in their community but complete peace and love for the progress and development of their community.

The stakeholders, led by the president-general of the community, Chief Emmanuel Nwude, made their views known after an emergency meeting to review a report published by Daily Sun. The people said the report was sponsored by people they described as detractors of the peace and progress of the community.

The stakeholders included the youth organisations as well as the entire Umuada women group. They said what the detractors of progress in Ugbene referred to as tension in the community was laughable, referring to them as aliens to happenings in the community. They maintained that all the due process to conduct the Igweship election by the town union was observed to the letter. The people said the president-general announced on October 19 last year that the election would hold on October 26, adding that government and security agencies monitored the election. They added that all the village chairmen congratulated the Igwe-elect.

The stakeholders insisted that Ugbene remained a haven of peace, tranquillity and safety. They said there was no conspiracy to enthrone a traditional ruler, as the town already elected a traditional ruler in accordance with the constitution of the community.

The stakeholders said the community collectively elected Chief Sampson Mkpuora Chimakwa, a Lagos-based furniture manufacturer and former president-general of Ugbene Town Union, its traditional ruler and crowned him Ezu-Ukwu II of Ugbene-Akodu. The kingmakers, they said, were led by the oldest man in the community, Ozo Aaron Agumadu, who is also the head of Ozo Title Society. They said Chief Chimakwa emerged victorious with 10 votes, the highest in the keenly contested election, which took place at the Ugbene Central School field.

The event was witnessed by the president-general of the town union, Chief Emmanuel Nwude; secretary-general, Emmanuel Ibeh and three representatives from each of the six villages.

They asked detractors to accept the election of Ezu-Ukwu of Ugbene-Akodu, Chief Sampson Chimakwa, so that peace would continue to reign in the town as was the case in the time of the late Ezu-Ukwu, Simon Nnalue, who died in 2014.

The people commended Governor Willie Obiano, and the ccommissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, Greg Obi, for the restoration of peace following the election of the new traditional ruler.

They said the crowning of the new monarch brought to an end the five-year contest for the Ugbene throne.

The people urged members of the community to continue to show love to one another, while cautioning them against spreading falsehood in the media.

Three other contenders to the throne were Mr. Okechukwu Okoye, with two votes, Chief Jonas Urebe Okeluo, with one vote, and Chief Aaron Onwelukwue, with one vote.

They wondered why an election monitored by a team of government officials, led by Chief Benjamin Umerah, Special Assistant to the Governor on Chieftaincy Matters and Community Affairs, should be seen as null and void by some losers in the election. They urged the people of the community to support the new traditional ruler.

The Ugbene stakeholders said the election was ordered by a high court in Awka in suit No. A/427/2016, noting that Justice D.A. Onyefulu ordered that it was the right of Umualor, the oldest and most senior village, to produce the new monarch.

Justice Onyefulu had in 2017 asked: “That in accordance with the constitution of Ugbene-Akodu community finally read, adopted and sealed on 18/4/2006, it is the right of Umualor village as the oldest and most senior village to produce the next traditional ruler, ‘Ezu- Ukwu’ of Ugbene-Akodu community.”

According to the community leaders, the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy and Town Union Matters authorised the election. They urged the public to ignore the petitions by Mr. Emmanuel Ifesinachi Okoye and his supporters.

The traditional ruler, Chief Sampson Mkpuora Chimakwa, in his remarks, stated that the throne was for one person. He said since it pleased God that the community supported him to be the traditional ruler of Ugbene, others who lost in the contest should give him all the support to perform his duties, rather than the distractions currently obtainable. He wondered why his opponents were crying wolf where none existed.

He urged his opponents and all lovers of the community to give peace a chance, since the election that threw him up observed all the constitutional provisions for electing a monarch in Ugbene community, with strict compliance to government directives. He wondered why people would not accept defeat.

“Two of the defeated aspirants have gone to court, so, why not let me be and await the outcome of the court? I am honoured to be elected as the traditional ruler of Ugbene community. It is not easy for a community to conduct a peaceful election where all the candidates are satisfied with the outcome. At the end of the election, every indigene of the community was in jubilant mood, showing that I did not emerge from the back door. Likewise, when I was the president-general of the community, it was the people that beckoned on me to be their PG.

“The people did not elect me because of my power but due to the character they saw in me. I never expected to be the new Igwe of Ugbene but it is God that crowns kings,” he said.

He assured the people that his tenure would attract development of the community but urged them to join hands and support his tenure so as to move the community forward.

Auditor-general of Ugbene Progressive Union, Chief Agbatu Emeka, Osuofia Ugbene, and the town union secretary, Hon. Ibe Emmanuel, as well as a former president-general of the community, Chief Albert Ibe, all described the election of Chimakwa as historic. They said it was a privilege to witness the emergence of a new Igwe in the community. They asserted that the election was peaceful and bereft of crisis and rancour and commended delegates sent by Governor Obiano to ensure a peaceful and successful election.

They said that the constitution stipulated that there would be an electoral college, which was duly selected for the election. They said the college performed well.

Also, a member of the kingmakers from Enuagu village of the community, Chief Nwune David, said the community expected the Igwe-elect to deliver to the people dividends of good leadership.