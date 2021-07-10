“Eldorado is not my first work of fiction, but it is the first published work,” he said in an interview. Ifowodo encountered some lull along the line in his literary career before returning to his first love.

He explained, “It’s just like the the proverbial man of God who refused to do the work of God but later found out that, except he followed the path of destiny, he would amount to nothing, I retraced my steps. For me, the circumstances were not encouraging: difficulty in getting published, poor patronage because of the read­ ing culture. And the question was: can one earn a liv­ ing from writing? All contributed to my late outing as a writer. But, now, I know better.”