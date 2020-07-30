Lord Lamba, one of the phenomenal comedians making waves online has attributed his growing popularity to his fans who continually pushed him to do more and hence remain on top of his game.

Although a recent his emergence, he enjoys a cult following online, especially on Instagram and YouTube, where his skits are hits.

On how he was able to build a large followership within a short period, he offered: “Whenever I upload skits, my videos are usually reposted by others and in a day, I could get about seven thousand followership requests. People often reach out to me and tell me how much they love my concepts. Some even tell me that I am exposing their lies and that people would no longer fall for those lies. Some girls send me messages to thank me for exposing some of the lies that guys tell them. I laugh when I get those comments and I feel appreciated too.”

Continuing, he added: “There was a time I didn’t release videos for about three days and my inbox was filled with messages from people asking why I didn’t upload videos. I was so pleased to know that I have diehard fans.”

While being popular is gratifying, Lord Lamba, whose real name is Kelvin Anagbogu, avowed that it is difficult being a comedian when you are a nonentity in the industry, a point he substantiated with anecdotes from his experience: “When I started and was trying all possible ways to get my feet in and gain more followers, I reached out to many of the popular online comedians but they all turned me down. Some gave excuses of being busy, while some didn’t even respond. Then, I eventually made up my mind that I was going to grow myself without the help of anyone.

Explaining his reluctance to feature any popular personality in his videos, the 25-year-old said: “I don’t want a situation where someone would go about claiming that he or she was the one that helped me to become popular.”

On the prospect of working with those who rejected his request for collaboration when he was a newbie, the joker who dishes rib-craking lies men tell their women said: “When one is just starting, one needs them, but if they reach out to one, that means they need one and have come to realise one’s worth. In that case, the tables have turned and one is now the boss.”