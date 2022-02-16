Kenyan government in its defence in the suit filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has said that there was no immigration record of Kanu’s departure from Kenya after his last arrival on May 12, 2021.

In an Affidavit “drawn up and filed” by the Attorney-General of Kenya and deposed to in Nairobi, Kenya on February 10, 2022, the Government of that country attached Kanu’s arrival and departure record from Kenya from 17th July 2019 to 12th May 2021 when he last entered Kenya.

In a statement jointly signed by Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu/IPOB and Kanunta Kanu, the brother to the IPOB leader, they quoted paragraph 12 of the Affidavit which states: “That it is evident from the schedule below that since 17/7/2019, the said Nwannekaenyi Nnamdi Kenny Okwu-Kanu has visited and departed Kenya on several occasions”.

The statement also quoted Paragraph 13 and 14 of the affidavit which also states “That from the above travel history, it is evident that his last arrival date was 12/5/2021 and there is no evidence exhibited to prove that he thereafter left the country.

“That I am not privy to his (Kanu’s) arrest, detention or extradition”.

They said that, “it is pertinent to note that this Affidavit, having been “drawn up and filed” by the Attorney-General of Kenya is the clearest official confirmation yet from the government of Kenya that what happened to Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya amounts to crime, both in Nigeria, Kenya and under international law.

“With this latest development, Kanu’s ordeal in Kenya has turned a new corner where domestic and international criminal indictments will lie against the persons that directly or indirectly participated in this high crime. It has gone beyond extraordinary rendition.”

