Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Rights activist and legal practitioner Kunle Adegoke has declared that the Federal Government is not being realistic with the security situation in the country.

Adegoke, reacting to the initiation of ‘Operation Amotekun’, the South-West’s regional security initiative, held: “I don’t want to read motives into the declaration of purported illegality of Amotekun just pronounced by the Federal Government; it is clear that nothing prevents a state government from forming a security outfit when private companies even run security business.

“It is clear that the elements at the level of the Federal Government do not realise that Nigeria is grossly under-policed and that is why security of lives and property have become a joke in the country.

“The idea of state police is part of the restructuring requirements that Nigeria urgently requires, and until this is achieved the nation will be a security risk to its citizens,” Adegoke said.

Speaking further, the lawyer warned the spate of killings and kidnappings around the country should worry any sane government.

He said declaring ‘Operation Amotekun’ illegal by the government was tantamount to saying that security of lives does not matter.

“For the Federal Government that has woefully failed in securing lives and properties to turn around to say a body designed by the states to secure the lives of the people is illegal, is tantamount to insisting that security of lives does not matter and it delights in bandits, brigands and terrorists violating our daily existence at will. There is nothing illegal in Amotekun,” he added.